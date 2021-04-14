How to brew potions in Minecraft

Minecraft potions are items that players can create to get special abilities and gain immunity to certain attacks in the game.

Potions come in a clear glass bottle and look like sparkling liquid inside. They can be found in the Minecraft world or brewed by players. A player has to be pretty lucky to find a potion just lying around in Minecraft.

Players will have to create a base potion before being able to craft another type of potion. For example, players will need a glass bottle filled with water and mix it with a base such as nether warts for an awkward potion.

Players will need to place blaze powder in the fuel slot for brewing potions. They will have to first create the base potion to make an effective potion.

Players can add ingredients such as redstone dust and glowstone dust to make the potion more potent.

How to create potions in Minecraft

Brewing them

Potions are brewed using a brewing stand. Players can craft these on their own, or they can easily be found throughout a Minecraft village.

In order to craft a brewing stand, players will need to place one blaze rod and three cobblestone into the crafting menu.

Players can get blaze rod by defeating a blaze in the Nether, while cobblestone can be found very commonly in the Minecraft world.

How to make them

Sometimes, a player has to first create a base potion in order to craft a potion with actual effect. The base potions are mundane potion, awkward potion, thick potion, and weakness potion.

The awkward potion is created using glowstone, the mundane potion is created using redstone, and the weakness potion is created using fermented spider eye. All potions require water to be created.

What do potions do?

Potions can give players all different kinds of abilities. Some potions allow players to heal, some grant players regeneration effects, while some even provide the player with resistance.

There are currently 72 potions a player can make in Minecraft. Players can obtain glass bottles for potions by slaying a witch. She may drop a glass bottle upon death. They can also obtain glass bottles by placing three glass blocks in the crafting menu.