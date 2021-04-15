How to build a fish farm in Minecraft

Farms in Minecraft are a necessity in every survival world.

Fish farms can be built in the game using semi-automatic or even automatic systems. These farms provide the player with a stable food source and even experience points.

Automatic fish farms, in particular, are very popular because fishing can be very boring and time-consuming.

How can players build a fish farm in Minecraft?

Step #1 - Find an open area to build in

Players must make sure that the area is flat and lit up (Image via Minecraft)

Finding a clear and open area is very important when building any farm in Minecraft.

Players must make sure that the area is flat and lit up to prevent any mobs from spawning close to the farm. Mobs like creepers can cause a lot of damage to a player's farm.

Step #2 - Collect the resources needed to build the farm

Players have to collect resources needed to build the fish farm (Image via Minecraft)

Here is a list of the exact amount of resources needed to build this farm:

One of any building blocks (Dirt, stone etc.)

Two chests

One hopper

One water bucket

One wooden fence

One note block

One iron trapdoor

One heavy weighted pressure plate

Step #3 - Building the farm

Players should dig a small L-shaped hole in the ground (Image via Minecraft)

Players can start by digging out a small L-shaped hole in the ground. The entire farm will be built into this hole in the ground, so it must be done correctly.

Players should place two chests at the bottom of the L-shaped hole (Image via Minecraft)

Next, players should place two chests at the bottom of the L-shaped hole and place a hopper going into it. This will allow fish to be automatically collected and stored.

After that, they can place a wooden fence on top of the hopper and a heavy weighted pressure plate on top of that.

Players will have to place a water bucket onto the hopper (Image via Minecraft)

Players will then have to place a water bucket onto the hopper. The water should flow into the open hole, as seen in the picture above.

Next, players will have to place a note block and any building block of their choice right on top of it.

The final step is to place the iron trap door, as seen in this picture.

Autoclickers make this fish farm run automatically (Image via Minecraft)

Players will then have to craft a fishing rod and walk up to the farm, as shown in the picture. Autoclickers make this farm run automatically, which is something that players love.

Everything caught using this farm is automatically stored in the chest below.