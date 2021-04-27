Hidden doors in Minecraft have been popular ever since the implementation of pistons into the game over 10 years ago.

The concept of a hidden door is simple; players can set up a simple redstone circuit to create a door to deceive the naked eye.

The hidden door design has long been used to disguise a base containing rare loot from the reaches of other players. The concept is frequently seen on many Minecraft servers.

How to build a hidden door in Minecraft

There are many ways in which players can build a hidden door in Minecraft, however, this guide will explain one of the simplest but most effective designs.

To begin, players must make sure they have the following resources at hand:

6x Sticky Pistons

64x Building blocks (Any type)

2x Levers

6x Redstone

Step #1 Building a wall

The first step in building a hidden door is building a wall, or clearing space behind an existing wall. The wall will need to be at least 3x6 dimensions, with a doorway cut on one side as seen below.

The first step is to build a wall like this

Step #2 Placing the pistons

Behind the wall, players will need to place a total of six sticky pistons, arranged as seen in the image below. These pistons will be the mechanics behind the automatic door mechanism, hence players must ensure these are in fact sticky pistons, not regular ones.

Now, players must assemble this exact sticky piston formation

Step #3 Prepare for redstone wires

Now, players must build scaffolding to support the redstone wiring that will be used in the next step, building identically to as shown below.

Blocks for redstone wiring must now be placed

Step #4 Redstone wiring

Next, players must begin wiring redstone. This specific design requires a redstone repeater with a delay of three ticks (maximum) to transmit part of the signal somewhere in the circuit.

Players should also take note of the lever that must be placed as seen below. This lever will control the closing/opening of the door from inside the base, so it must not be left out.

Time for the redstone wiring

Step #5 Outdoor lever

The final step in building the Minecraft hidden door is to simply place the outside lever, which will control the opening and closing of the door from outside of the base.

The lever must be placed in the exact same spot as seen below.

This lever will control the opening and closing of the door from the outside

