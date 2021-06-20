How to build a modern mansion in Minecraft Java Edition easily

Ever since the inception of Minecraft over 10 years ago, exquisite mansions have remained one of the most popular and lucrative mid/end-game objectives among players. This is particularly true in Minecraft Survival Servers, in which players often build great mansions to flaunt their wealth to others.

Although mansions in Minecraft come in a variety of unique themes, styles, and dimensions, one specific design of a mansion that has remained popular throughout the years is one with a sleek and modern design.

Here's a step-by-step guide to easily building a stylish modern mansion in Minecraft Java Edition.

How to build a stylish mansion for Minecraft PC Edition (Java):

In order to build this mansion, players will first need to acquire:

Black Concrete

Black Stained glass panels

Acacia wood planks

Acacia wood slabs

Acacia wood doors

Acacia wood stairs

Acacia leaves

Smooth Quartz blocks

Players must also ensure a flat building space of at least 10x20x10 to ensure minimal obstruction while building the mansion.

Step 1)

The first step to building the modern Minecraft mansion is assembling the centerpiece

Create a box out of black concrete with the dimensions 10x4x10 and fill the front with black stained glass panes as shown in the picture above. This will be the centerpiece of the mansion and the rest of this tutorial will be focused on building around this structure.

Step 2)

A smooth box-like room will be added to the side of the centrepiece

Now, create a 5x7x8 box out of Smooth Quartz blocks that extends to the left side of the centerpiece. Add space for 3 windows to the front of the black box to be filled with black stained glass panes.

Acacia slabs must also be placed in the center of the quartz box roof. Players must also ensure to leave room for a 2x1 space connecting to the centerpiece, this will be used for the door later on.

Step 3)

Time to add some hedge trimmings and assemble the ground floor

Below the quartz structure, add a 6x3x6 box of acacia planks as shown in the picture. To make this look more modern, add a small window and a large window at either side of the acacia box.

Players should also place some leaves around this box and fill in the floor with acacia planks. Add a 2x1 hole connecting to the centerpiece also on the ground floor to ensure space for a door, similar to what was done in step 2.

Step 4)

Continuing with building the ground floor

Create a 4x8x8 inverted L shaped structure out of quartz to the right of the centerpiece as shown in the picture. Inside the L, place another acacia box with 2 windows and a front door.

Again, make sure to break 2x1 holes at the top of the L and also inside the acacia box that connects to the centerpiece of the structure.

Step 5)

Now, it's time to get started on the interior design for the Minecraft mansion

Add a simple spiral staircase inside the centerpiece and connect it to the 4 2x1 holes that have been assembled in previous steps. Place doors in the premade holes as shown in the picture.

Step 6)

The balcony must now be finished by adding some glass panes

Add leaves outside the right side acacia box and add glass panes at the top of the L shaped building to make it look more like a balcony.

Step 7)

The final step is simply to add some finishing decorative touches

Finally, add some personalisation to the Minecraft mansion. This can be personalized to suit individual tastes.

In the example above, it was decided to add some long chairs to the balcony to give a less empty feeling but there are endless possibilities for customization. After this, the Minecraft mansion is now complete and ready to live in.

