How to build a pirate ship in Minecraft 1.19

Building is an essential part of Minecraft. It is difficult to make progress in the game without a place to cook food, store items, sleep and live in. While this can all be done out in the open, it's important to have a secure base to put things in and keep oneself safe.

Building is also a fun activity in Minecraft. Many play the game solely to build cool things. Creative mode is ideal for this purpose, but some players like the challenge of building something amazing in Survival.

Pirate ships are one of the best things to build in the game. It can be challenging, but there are definitely ways to pull it off.

Players can find a pirate ship that's partially built in Minecraft 1.19

One of the easiest ways to obtain a pirate ship in Minecraft is to find one that's already partially built. Just as finishing a ruined portal is the quickest way to make a Nether portal, finishing a shipwreck is a great way to make a pirate ship.

Sometimes, the pirate ship will generate almost fully built. For example, the picture below shows a possible spawn of a shipwreck. Finding this would be a joy because it's mostly built and only requires masts and flags.

A shipwreck spawn (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The biggest challenge would be the water, but it can be removed with sponges and a covering for the ship.

Rare world generation sometimes even results in a shipwreck on land.

Steps to build a pirate ship from scratch in Minecraft 1.19

If players are intent on building a ship from scratch in the game, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Make a platform

Players can begin by creating a platform on water. There should be an even number of blocks across, and the platform can be made using whatever wooden plank players prefer.

Step 2: Build up and out

Minecraft players need to build a row (one up and one out) on both the right and left sides of the platform. Players can continue doing this until the height is ideal for them. Each row should move up and out one block from the previous one.

Step 3: Make the bow and stern

The next step is making the bow and stern. From each corner of the rows that were built in the previous step, players should place one block out and one block in so that they eventually meet at a point in the middle.

Step 4: Build across

Using the same planks, players can build across and cover over the existing base. This should extend out to the newly crafted bow and stern.

Step 5: Curve the bow and stern

The bow and stern now look like they just extend from the top row of the boat. To fix this, players can connect them with the original platform by curving a line of blocks down to meet it.

Step 6: Masts and flags

The final step is to build masts out of wooden logs. A bar should go across with wool coming down to resemble a flag.

Minecraft players can also build down under the water and make the platform a curve. This will make the ship look like it is resting on the water. However, this is completely optional.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far