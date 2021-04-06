How to carve pumpkins in Minecraft

Pumpkins in Minecraft are used for many things within the game. Players can use Pumpkins to create the popular food item pumpkin pie or to do various other things in the Minecraft world such as, Jack O lanterns, pumpkin seeds, and pumpkins can even be used for players to prank their friends using the curse of binding enchantment on one!

Pumpkins are pretty common around the Minecraft world, and can be found inside Woodland mansions, pillager outposts, taiga biomes, and villages. Players can mine pumpkins using anything in Minecraft, but axes are what mine them the fastest.

Players can use an uncarved pumpkin to create a carved pumpkin in Minecraft. The carved variant can be worn as a helmet by players, and can also be used as the head of a snowman.

In this article players will learn how to carve a pumpkin in Minecraft

What Players will need to carve pumpkins in Minecraft

Pumpkins

(Image via 3dwarehouse)

Players will obviously need to first find a pumpkin. Pumpkins can be found in any of the places mentioned above, and players may find pumpkins inside of chests within villages.

The player will then need to mine the pumpkin and place it into their inventory.

Shears

(Image via minecraftguides)

In order to craft a pumpkin in Minecraft, players will need a pair of shears. Shears are created using two iron ingots inside of the crafting table.

Players will need shears to carve the pumpkin. Without these, players will not be able to carve the pumpkin.

How to Carve the Pumpkin

(Image via Minecraft)

In order to carve the pumpkin players will need to:

Go up to the pumpkin that is sitting on the ground. While at the pumpkin players will need to have the shears in their hand and click on the designated button that appears next to carve on whatever platform is being used. The pumpkin will then carve, and four pumpkin seeds will drop for players to pick up.

Enchanting the Pumpkin

(Image via Reddit)

Players can place enchantments on carved pumpkins by using an anvil. Players will not be able to enchant a pumpkin using an enchanting table.

The only two enchantments that may be placed on pumpkins are the curse of binding, causing the player to not be able to unequip the pumpkin head when placed in the helmet slot, and curse of vanishing, causing the pumpkin head to vanish upon death of the player.

Since pumpkin heads cause players to not be able to see their cross hair, it makes it harder for players to play the game. Players can use this enchantment to prank their friends in Minecraft by tricking them into putting on the pumpkin head.