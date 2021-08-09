How to change game modes in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Whatever mode Minecraft players might find themselves in at a given time, there's a pretty easy way to switch to something different.

When playing on either a single player seed or having administrator privileges on a multiplayer server, there's a short and effective command that players can use. This command is built within Minecraft's chat system to immediately flip the game mode on the fly.

However, using this command does possess a prerequisite that will need to be enabled in single player situations first. It isn't a difficult undertaking, however, and everyone should be able to switch to their preferred game mode in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Here is how they can do so quickly and effectively in only a few short steps.

Minecraft: Enabling cheats and using the game mode command in Bedrock Edition

The first thing Minecraft players will need to do for their Bedrock seed or server is to make sure that cheats are both available and active. On a multiplayer server, this works a little differently, as players must have the appropriate permissions set by the server owner or administrator to use these commands.

Sometimes cheats are activated server-wide, but more often than not, that isn't the case to avoid excessive abuse.

For single player seeds, this doesn't take much work. The process entails the following steps:

Enter Minecraft's world browser screen, where all player created worlds are listed. Create a new world by selecting the "create new" button. There should be a settings panel to the right of the creation screen, and there is a listing within this screen called "activate cheats." Ensure that the switch for this option is on. When activated, it should change to a green color. A box will pop up warning players that cheats will disable achievement progress, accept the conditions.

This will create a world where players can activate commands and cheats. If they have a pre-existing world that has cheats enabled, then they won't need to create a new seed.

Once players have entered their Minecraft world, they simply need to open their chat console and type in a command. On PC platforms, the default way to do this is by pressing the "T" key. Once the chat console is open, players will want to type the command "/gamemode" and then press space.

Next, they will want to enter the desired gamemode for switching (Survival, Creative, and Adventure). After typing in the required game mode, press enter. Doing so should immediately change the game mode for the player.

If the user makes a mistake, Minecraft's command text will notify them in the chat about the error. Additionally, if a player succeeds in changing the game mode, Minecraft will alert them about the mode they have switched to.

The game's command console input even assists players with the syntax of their command by presenting an autofill option. This is excellent for those worried about missing the correct command inputs.

Just as quickly as the command changes the game mode, it can also revert back, allowing players to fully experience their game server or seed in multiple ways.

