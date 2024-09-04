Minecraft has many items and tools that you can use to face certain challenges in the game. This includes fighting hostile mobs, such as zombies and skeletons. While swords and shields are the ideal weapons to engage in combat, some potions are very handy in difficult situations. However, they can sometimes be corrupted, thus, producing the opposite effect.

In this article, we explain how to corrupt potions in Minecraft and get the complete opposite effect. That said, there are complicated mechanics of corrupting the positions.

Potion corruption process in Minecraft

Potion of Swiftness can be corrupted in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Corrupting potions is a simple process. All you need is the potion you want to corrupt, a fermented spider, and the good old brewing stand. Now, before we begin, you should know that not all potions can be corrupted. The corruptible potions in the game are:

Potion of Poison

Potion of Strength

Potion of Night Vision

Potion of Swiftness

To corrupt a potion, here’s what you need to do:

Make the specific potions first to corrupt them.

Once completed, take the potion and place it in the brewing stand.

Place a fermented spider eye on the top slot of the brewing stand.

Depending on the potion placed, you can get its corrupted version.

Coming to the potions and their corrupted counterparts, the Potion of Swiftness is converted into Potion of Slowness, Potion of Night Vision turns into Potion of Invisibility, Potion of Poison turns into Potion of Harming, and Potion of Strength becomes Potion of Weakness.

Potion of Swiftness turns into Potion of Slowness in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

This is an interesting game mechanic, as most do not expect the reversal of the potions’ effects. For example, the corruption of Potion of Night Vision should have an effect that blinds the player. Instead, we get the Potion of Invisibility, which is very remotely related to vision.

This is why many players have been asking for a completely revamped potion corruption mechanic that allows the corruption of all potions in the game and does not rely on the already present potions. For example, there should be a Potion of Burning, which is the corrupted version of Potion of Fire Resistance.

For this function, the Potion of Burning should start reducing the players' health when they are exposed to sunlight. This will make potions more complex and fun. Perhaps in the Minecraft 1.22 update, we might see something like this. Until then, there are only four potions that you can corrupt.

