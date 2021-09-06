How to create a Minecraft Realms server

In addition to Minecraft's huge assortment of privately-hosted servers, Mojang allows players to rent a Minecraft Realm server through the game's interface.

What are the Minecraft Realms, exactly?

Mojang describes realm as "private, persistent worlds, safely stored in the cloud". In short, they are cloud server-based Minecraft servers that allow for the multiplayer experience without any significant knowledge about hosting a server on the administrator's part.

There are no extra files to configure or executables to run for a Minecraft realm, simply keeping the subscription paid will keep the server up persistently, allowing players to enjoy it any time they like.

Minecraft: How to set up a realm

Minecraft realms have an incredibly simple setup process, which can be accomplished in minutes (Image via Mojang)

Setting up a Minecraft realm is a very straightforward and simple process. By heading to Minecraft.net's realms page or simply accessing realms through the game's main menu, players can set their realm up in minutes.

The process for doing so is slightly different depending on whether the host is on Minecraft: Java Edition or Bedrock Edition. The process can be found outlined for both below:

Java Edition

From the main menu, click the "Minecraft Realms" button. In the bottom of the realms screen, there should be a "Buy Realm" button that players will want to click. Jumping to the Minecraft Realms page on Minecraft.net, players will be given the option to start a free trial or to purchase a subscription for a Minecraft realm. Regardless of whether players are using the free trial or subscribing to the realms service, they will need to input their payment information and follow the on-screen prompts in order to complete the process. Once payment info has successfully been entered and the subscription/trial has activated, return to Minecraft's main menu and select "Minecraft Realms" once again. If the process has succeeded, there should now be a realm in the server list called "(Player Name)'s Realm." Once the realm has been selected, players will be able to create worlds, invite other players, and tweak settings to their liking.

Bedrock Edition

Once Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players have set up their subscription or trial on Minecraft.net, they can open the game and click "Play." Click the "Create New" button and then the "Create New World" button. Set the world and multiplayer settings to your liking. Once the settings are correct, select the "Create on Realms" button. Choose to create the new realm.

Realms provide a relaxed and simple way for Minecraft players to enjoy the game with their friends without worrying about hosting on one's own latency.

For those that enjoy the experience, Minecraft also offers a Minecraft Realms Plus subscription which allows subscribers to enjoy curated content such as downloadable worlds, texture packs, skin packs, and more.

Edited by R. Elahi