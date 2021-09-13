How to create a player skin in Minecraft

A Minecraft player's skin is one of the many ways they can show their creativity and add some personal flair, whilst also adorning their in-game avatar with a look that they enjoy.

Regardless of what platform players find themselves on, there are plenty of methods for players to create their very own Minecraft skin.

This may be the preferred route for players who want to test out their creativity and try to make a unique skin that can't be downloaded from a community site or the Minecraft Marketplace. Much like Minecraft itself, creating and editing a skin comes with lots of options.

Minecraft: Different ways to create a player skin

When creating a Minecraft skin, the only real limit is a player's imagination (Image via Mojang)

With plenty of options available to Minecraft players to make their own skin, picking a method comes down to what platform they find themselves on. Below are a few methods for skin creation that can be found in various versions of Minecraft:

Minecraft: Java Edition

Similar to downloading a skin, Java Edition players can visit sites such as Minecraft Skins, Tynker, or Nova Skins to create a skin before converting it into a suitable .PNG file that can be uploaded into Minecraft.

Once players have their skin downloaded into a .PNG file, they can enter the skins menu from the Minecraft: Java Edition launcher and upload the file so that the skin can be used in-game.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

In Bedrock Edition, players have access to a special menu called "Edit Character," where players can use skins and cosmetic options earned either in-game, downloaded from a community site, or via the Minecraft Marketplace to piece together their custom look for a skin.

All players will need to do is select "Profile" from the main menu, then selecting a character skin to alter, then selecting "Edit Character." Players can then pick a base skin either provided by the game or imported from a .PNG file before being edited to the player's liking and being uploaded to the player's profile.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition

In Minecraft: Pocket Edition, players may need to utilize a skin editor via the Google Play Store or the iOS Marketplace. Options such as Seejaykay LLC on the iOS Market and Skin Editor For Minecraft by Remoro Studios on Google play allow players to create and tweak skins before uploading it to their Pocket Edition avatar similar to how it is done in Java and Bedrock editions.

