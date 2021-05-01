How to defeat a ravager in Minecraft

Ravagers are large hostile mobs in Minecraft that spawn in raids and will attack players, villagers, wandering traders, and iron golems. These mobs are pretty large in size and can sometimes have another mob riding on top of them.

Players can spawn these mobs by starting a raid in Minecraft, as that is the easiest way to come in contact with a ravager. Players can start raids pretty easily in Minecraft, but it is important to be prepared first.

Players can gain a lot of useful items out of Minecraft raids. Players can obtain items such as Glass bottles, XP, Totems of undying, and more. However, players will need to perform a series of steps before starting a raid.

Raids can be started by the player upon raiding a pillager outpost and taking out the pillagers as well as the raid captain. The player will then obtain "bad omen." This is an effect that will last for around an hour and 40 minutes.

Players will then need to enter an occupied village, and a raid will start. Ravagers will appear in raids around wave three, and sometimes, they can have another mob on top holding a crossbow.

Ravagers can be hard to defeat in the game due to how large they are. Players will need to make sure they have sustainable armor before taking on a ravager, and that they have the appropriate weapons.

How to defeat ravagers in Minecraft

Ranged Weapons

(Image via Reddit)

Ravagers are really tough mobs that deal a lot of damage to players, so it is best not to get very close to it. These mobs have an increased amount of health.

It is suggested that players use a ranged weapon to fight off a ravager. Weapons such as crossbows, bows, or tridents enchanted with loyalty will be good ways to strike the ravager.

Players should enchant their bows with power and infinity when fighting a ravager, as power will cause the bow to deal increased damage, and infinity will cause the player to have unlimited ammo.

Players should stay a reasonable distance away from the ravager and strike it from afar. If the player sees the ravager start to charge at them, they should get out of the way immediately.

If players cannot craft or find a ranged weapon, it is recommended they wear armor enchanted with protection, and take a sword enchanted with sharpness, unbreaking, and fire aspect, equipped on it.

Take high ground

(Image via bugs.mojang)

In addition to using a ranged weapon, players should also take high ground whenever possible. Ravagers are ground mobs, and if players hold an elevated position, the ravager will not be able to get to them.

Minecraft players should get to a height of at least four blocks to get away from the ravager. Players can build up the four blocks, or they can stand on top of one of the village houses.