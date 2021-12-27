How to disable mob griefing in Minecraft

The almost endless world of Minecraft offers gamers endless ways to show their creativity. Players can interact with nearly everything in the world and modify it to their liking. However, players are not the only entity capable of making changes to the world.

In Minecraft, many mobs can interact with items and blocks. They can make unwanted modifications to builds that may ruin their beauty or break technical contraptions. Luckily, there is a way to prevent mobs from affecting blocks.

When a mob interacts with a block, it is termed mob griefing in Minecraft. Using commands, players can stop mobs from affecting their creations. This article is a straightforward guide to disabling mobs from griefing in Minecraft.

Stop mob griefing in Minecraft

To stop mob griefing, players will have to use the gamerule command in Minecraft. Since it's a command, players will have to enable cheats to run it. After allowing cheats, follow these steps to turn off mob grieving:

Open the chat box for typing the command. Enter the command: /gamerule mobGriefing false That's it! Mob griefing is now successfully disabled.

Players on Bedrock Edition should know that enabling cheats will disable achievements. Bedrock players wanting to turn off mob grieving will have to lose their achievements. Java players do not need to worry about using commands in Minecraft.

What happens after disabling mob griefing in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, certain mobs can change blocks or pick items. For example, endermen can pick blocks, villagers can break crops, sheep turn grass into dirt, etc.

One of the most common reasons why Minecrafters disable mob griefing is to stop creepers from breaking blocks. Creepers are famous for sneaking behind players and exploding. This explosion also ends up breaking blocks in a radius.

Players can disable mob griefing gamerule to put an end to creeper ruining builds in Minecraft. Turning off mob griefing will also prevent endermen from picking blocks randomly.

Disabling mob griefing can also backfire as some farms may stop working. Wool farms, which rely on observers, would stop running. Villager-based crop farms will also not run when mob griefing is disabled.

Just like disabling, enabling mob griefing is also pretty simple. Use the same gamerule command but set the boolean condition true to turn on mob griefing.

