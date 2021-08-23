How to disable traps in Minecraft jungle temples

Minecraft adventurers who have found a jungle temple may want to waltz in and explore, but they should tread lightly.

Jungle temples, also known as jungle pyramids, are full of traps involving components like tripwires and dispensers full of arrows. Bringing along some shears is incredibly helpful for players who don't want to be perforated with arrows.

Some nimble and knowledgeable players may opt to simply bypass the traps they know are coming, but newer Minecraft enthusiasts may be walking into a storm of projectiles.

Minecraft: Taking care of tripwires and dispensers in jungle temples

Players should watch where they step in jungle temples, tripwires can be tough to spot. (Image via Mojang)

In jungle temples, the main threat to Minecraft players is tripwires, which can result in dispensers firing arrows at them. While breaking the string, which links a tripwire, will still trigger a trap and fire an arrow, players can use shears to cut the wire and prevent traps from activating at all.

While traps tend to naturally generate in the same locations as long as the temple forms correctly, first-time visitors don't want to trigger them.

Typically found past the lever-based hidden room puzzle, the loot chest is protected by two tripwire lines. It can be observed that the tripwires are connected to arrow-firing dispensers that tend to be hidden behind vines.

The first tripwire is located in the middle of the hallway while the second is found right in front of the loot chest. Minecraft players who clip these wires can finally get the loot they've been searching for and avoid the stacks of arrows.

Jungle temple loot in Minecraft varies in each structure, but can contain the following:

Bones

Rotten Flesh

Gold Ingots

Bamboo

Iron Ingots

Diamonds

Emeralds

Saddles

Enchanted Books

Horse Armor (Iron, Gold and Diamond)

Jungle temples will also be going through some changes in the upcoming 1.18 Minecraft update. Previously, jungle temples were able to generate partially or even immerse themselves in water depending on how Minecraft's generation code played out.

Following the 1.18 update, jungle temples will only generate on dry land to avoid some of the complications that occur when entering them underwater. Newer Minecraft players will have enough on their hands with lever-puzzles and traps, so this will likely come as a positive update.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul