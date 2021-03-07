Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta 1.16.220.50 was recently released on March 4, 2021. Several players are clamoring to test it out.

The most recent Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta version, Beta 1.16.220.50, has finally been released, and it brings lots of exciting updates.

With Minecraft version 1.17 right around the corner - Caves and Cliffs update - almost every player is excited to try it out. According to Bedrock Edition Beta 1.16.220.50, it appears that Microsoft is tackling the cliffs part of the update because new mountain structures have been added.

How to download the latest Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta 1.16.220.50

Downloading beta versions

Image via minecraft.net

Minecraft Bedrock beta versions can be downloaded from the official Minecraft website, but players should keep in mind that there are a few risks associated with playing beta versions. The risks include:

Replacing Minecraft with a beta version of Minecraft, which might be unstable and have bugs.

In the beta version, players will not have access to Realms and cannot join other non-beta players.

Any worlds played in the beta cannot be opened by previous versions, so worlds will need to be saved.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta versions can only be downloaded by players using Xbox One, Windows 10, or Android.

Click here to join the beta.

What's new in Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta 1.16.220.50?

Image via Minecraft

Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta 1.16.220.50 brings players some exciting new land generation and beautiful new subbiomes.

Some new features players will find in the most recent beta version include:

Mountains:

Brand new mountain subbiomes: Lofty Peaks, Snow Capped Peaks, Snowy Slopes, Mountain Grove, and Mountain Meadow.

World height was changed from 256 to 320.

Iron, coal, and emerald now generates in the new mountains.

Mountain terrain is now included in Overworld world generation.

Instead of Extreme Hills, goats now spawn in Snowy Slopes, and rabbits will spawn in Mountain Grove subbiomes.

Glow Squid:

Glow squids have been added back in this beta version.

Glow squids emit glowing ink particles when injured.

Sign text color can be changed using dye.

Added Glow Squid, Glow Ink Sacs, and Glow Item Frames.

Bedrock Edition Beta 1.16.220.50 also includes many bug fixes and technical changes that improve Minecraft's functionality.