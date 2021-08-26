How to download Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 5 for Java Edition

The fifth iteration of the 1.18 experimental snapshot has been released for Minecraft Java Edition. In this snapshot, players will get to see many changes made to how caves and mountains generate.

Average mountain heights are being increased, and the jungle edge biome has been re-added. Players can report bugs and glitches they encounter in this snapshot so that Mojang can work on them.

Player feedback helps a lot in improving the stability of the game.

The peaks in this new snapshot look gorgeous. DO give it a shot and give us feedback! https://t.co/VbToJOlqaP — kingbdogz (@kingbdogz) August 25, 2021

Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 5: How to download

Installing experimental snapshots is different than regular snapshots or updates of Minecraft. The player has to download the snapshot, unzip it, and move it to the application data folder. They can download it from here.

Steps to install Experimental Snapshot 5

Step 1: Once the experimental snapshot has been downloaded, players need to unzip it. They can do it by simply copying the folder inside the downloaded zip.

Step 2: Then, they need to move it to the "versions" folder present inside the application data folder of Minecraft.

Step 3: Players need to open the Minecraft launcher.

Step 4: Under the "Installations" tab, click on "New installations".

Step 5: Write a name for the installation and select the experimental snapshot. The experimental snapshot will then appear in the launcher and can be played from there. It might download some files the first time a player opens it.

How to find the application data folder?

The steps for finding the application data folder depend on the operating system. Here's how players can do it on their computers:

Windows: Press WIN+R and type %appdata%\.minecraft. Then press Ok.

Press WIN+R and type %appdata%\.minecraft. Then press Ok. Linux: ~/.minecraft or /home/<your username>/.minecraft/

~/.minecraft or /home/<your username>/.minecraft/ Mac OS X: In Finder, in the Go menu, select "Go to Folder" and enter ~/Library/Application Support/minecraft

Things to keep in mind before installing an experimental version of Minecraft

The version being installed is still under development and will be laggy and unstable for some players.

If the player creates a world in this version of Minecraft, they will not be able to open it in any other version.

The features available in experimental versions of the game may or may not be the same in the future. They can also be removed.

