How to download Minecraft 21w13a Snapshot for Java Edition

Snapshots for Minecraft Java Edition are essentially testing versions of a future update.
Minecraft periodically receives massive updates that keep players coming back to the game. The next highly anticipated update, Caves and Cliffs, is one that players are eagerly waiting for. However, players don't have to wait until the update drops to experience some of the new content in Minecraft.
Through Snapshots, devs are able to provide players with a bunch of new content while also gathering feedback from their experience in order to polish the planned update.
This week's Snapshot, 21w13a, introduces goats to the game as well as several accessibility features and changes to Ore Distribution and Caves.
How can players download Minecraft 21w13a Snapshot for Java Edition?
To install the latest Minecraft Snapshot, players can simply follow the steps below:
- Open the Minecraft Launcher.
- Select the "Installations" tab in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Toggle "Enable Snapshots" to be checked.
NEW FEATURES IN 21W13A
- Added the goat!
- Added an accessibility option
GOAT
- Goats spawn in Mountains
- Goats can scale the sides of mountains with their incredible jumps!
- Goats can be tempted and bred using Wheat
- Goats are another source of milk!
ACCESSIBILITY
- Added an alternative solid black background color for the Mojang Studios loading screen, toggleable with the “Monochrome Logo” accessibility option
CHANGES IN 21W13A
- Tweaks to Caves
- Tweaks to Ore Distribution
- Tweaks to Powdered Snow
- Dripstone clusters can now be found rarely in normal caves
- Deepslate blobs can now be found between heights 0 and 16
- Axolotls and glow squids now spawn in underground water sources
- Axolotls will now always chase after and attack squids, glow squids, tropical fish, cod, salmon, pufferfish, drowned, guardians, and elder guardians
- Axolotls now have a two-minute cooldown after hunting non-hostile targets such as fish, squids, etc.
- They will prioritize targeting hostile mobs first before hunting.
- Bees now see Flowering Azalea (and Flowering Azalea Leaves) as flowers
- Additions to Wandering Trader and Mason trades
- Additions to chest loot tables
CAVE TWEAKS
- Mineshaft tweak: increased the max length of pillars and chains.
- Carver tweaks: made carvers less likely to be too flat to walk through.
- Noise cave tweaks:
- Increased likelihood of megacaves (large cheese caves)
- Reduced likelihood of toothpick pillars (tall 1-block thin pillars)
- Other tweaks to make the cheese caves more varied and interesting.
ORE DISTRIBUTION TWEAKS
- Slightly more iron
- Larger diamond blobs sometimes form
For a full list of changes and features, players can head over to the official Minecraft website, linked here.