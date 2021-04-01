How to download Minecraft 21w13a Snapshot for Java Edition

Snapshots for Minecraft Java Edition are essentially testing versions of a future update.

Minecraft periodically receives massive updates that keep players coming back to the game. The next highly anticipated update, Caves and Cliffs, is one that players are eagerly waiting for. However, players don't have to wait until the update drops to experience some of the new content in Minecraft.

Through Snapshots, devs are able to provide players with a bunch of new content while also gathering feedback from their experience in order to polish the planned update.

This week's Snapshot, 21w13a, introduces goats to the game as well as several accessibility features and changes to Ore Distribution and Caves.

How can players download Minecraft 21w13a Snapshot for Java Edition?

To install the latest Minecraft Snapshot, players can simply follow the steps below:

Open the Minecraft Launcher. Select the "Installations" tab in the top-left corner of the screen. Toggle "Enable Snapshots" to be checked.

NEW FEATURES IN 21W13A

Added the goat!

Added an accessibility option

GOAT

Goats spawn in Mountains

Goats can scale the sides of mountains with their incredible jumps!

Goats can be tempted and bred using Wheat

Goats are another source of milk!

ACCESSIBILITY

Added an alternative solid black background color for the Mojang Studios loading screen, toggleable with the “Monochrome Logo” accessibility option

CHANGES IN 21W13A

Tweaks to Caves

Tweaks to Ore Distribution

Tweaks to Powdered Snow

Dripstone clusters can now be found rarely in normal caves

Deepslate blobs can now be found between heights 0 and 16

Axolotls and glow squids now spawn in underground water sources

Axolotls will now always chase after and attack squids, glow squids, tropical fish, cod, salmon, pufferfish, drowned, guardians, and elder guardians

Axolotls now have a two-minute cooldown after hunting non-hostile targets such as fish, squids, etc.

They will prioritize targeting hostile mobs first before hunting.

Bees now see Flowering Azalea (and Flowering Azalea Leaves) as flowers

Additions to Wandering Trader and Mason trades

Additions to chest loot tables

CAVE TWEAKS

Mineshaft tweak: increased the max length of pillars and chains.

Carver tweaks: made carvers less likely to be too flat to walk through.

Noise cave tweaks:

Increased likelihood of megacaves (large cheese caves)

Reduced likelihood of toothpick pillars (tall 1-block thin pillars)

Other tweaks to make the cheese caves more varied and interesting.

ORE DISTRIBUTION TWEAKS

Slightly more iron

Larger diamond blobs sometimes form

For a full list of changes and features, players can head over to the official Minecraft website, linked here.