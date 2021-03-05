How to download Minecraft beta 1.16.210.61

Minecraft Bedrock's beta versions allow players to try out some of the new features that have been planned for an update.

Players can download these beta versions onto their Minecraft Bedrock client if they want to test some of the new features that are set to arrive with an update.

Anyone with access to Minecraft Bedrock can download the beta version 1.16.210.61 from the official Minecraft website. It should be noted that switching to a beta version of Minecraft might change certain aspects of the game.

How can players download Minecraft beta 1.16.210.61?

Downloading Minecraft beta 1.16.210.61

Players can become beta testers for the current beta version of the game (Image via YouTube)

Minecraft beta 1.16.210.61 is a beta edition version of Minecraft Bedrock. This beta version fixes a few bugs but is not quite ready to be released to the public.

Players can become beta testers for this version and play it before the official release to help the developers find additional bugs.

Minecraft Bedrock beta versions can be downloaded from here.

Players must be on Xbox One, Windows 10 or Android to be able to participate in beta testing.

Advertisement

What changes are in Minecraft beta 1.16.210.61?

Most of the changes on beta 1.16.210.61 are bug fixes (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft beta 1.16.210.61 does not bring a ton of changes. Most of them are just bug and crashing fixes.

Some changes that have been brought to Minecraft in beta 1.16.210.61 include:

Fixed several crashes that may occur during gameplay.

Fixed a crash that could occur while using Code Connection.

Fixed the map in offhand blocking the view when opening the inventory in several Marketplace worlds.

Risks associated with participating in beta testing

Unreleased versions of Minecraft typically have bugs that the developers may not know about yet (Image via minecraft.net)

Advertisement

It can be very interesting to participate in Minecraft beta versions. However, unreleased versions typically have bugs that the developers may not know about yet. As mentioned before, some features of the game are also disabled on beta versions.

A few problems that players may run into during beta testing include:

Players will no longer be able to join Realms and will not be able to join non-beta players.

Any worlds made while playing a beta version cannot be opened using previous versions, so world copies will have to be made in order to protect worlds.

Beta builds can be unstable.