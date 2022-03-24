How to download Minecraft Beta 1.18.30.28 preview

It's a Wednesday, which means a new Minecraft beta and preview have arrived. This week's beta is introducing deep dark caves to Bedrock Edition players. Sadly, the Warden is yet to make its debut. However, players can expect the horror of deep dark caves to arrive in the upcoming beta versions.

MCBE BETA 1.19 🍀 @beta_mcbe1

Added the dark darkness biome

Added a boat with a chest

Bug fixes

Added the dark darkness biome

Added a boat with a chest

Bug fixes

Deep dark caves are not the only stars of the show. The new beta release brings a much-wanted axe feature that was limited to Java Edition. Bedrock players can now disable shields by hitting the defending player with an axe.

The new beta also features a new variation of boats called boat with chest, first shown during MC Live 2021. There are also recent changes to allay along with bug fixes in beta 1.18.30.28. Players can download the beta to test the new features.

How to download Minecraft Beta 1.18.30.28

Minecraft beta 1.18.30.28 is available for download for Windows 10/11, Android, and Xbox. Mojang launched the Preview edition of the game to allow players from other devices like iOS to test out the upcoming features. Preview 1.18.30.29 is available for Windows 10/11 and iOS devices.

Here are the steps to download beta 1.18.30.28 or preview 1.18.30.29:

Download beta 1.18.30.28 on Android

Open Google Play Store. Search for Minecraft. Go to the official page on Play Store. If the game is installed, scroll down to find the option to join beta testing. After becoming beta testers, players can download the latest beta from Play Store.

Download beta 1.18.30.28 on Windows and Xbox

In order to download beta, players will first have to download the Xbox Insider Hub app. Launch Xbox Insider Hub and select Minecraft from preview. Become a beta tester. After becoming testers, players will be able to download the beta from their game stores.

Download preview 1.18.30.29 on iOS

Preview is a separate game application from Bedrock Edition. Mojang is using TestFlight to make the Preview version available in iOS. Click here to download TestFlight. After downloading, open TestFlight, and it will guide the player to download the latest MC Preview.

Ulraf @_Ulraf_



The latest Beta is out with a bunch of cool things and among them some pretty big Allay tweaks!

Beta and preview both are still in development. Players are advised to create a new world to test upcoming features. Players insisting on trying their skin should at least make a backup of their favorite worlds. Interested players can check out the official patch notes to learn all about the new features.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan