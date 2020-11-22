How to download the Minecraft Star Wars DLC: Step-by-step guide for Windows

Minecraft is one of the most popular gaming products in the industry and rightfully so. The game has surpassed all expectations that players had as it grew to become one of the biggest gaming phenomena in history.

Not only has Minecraft sold incredibly well but it has also become an integral part of modern-day pop culture. The game is now one of the most recognizable brands in modern entertainment.

Star Wars, on the other hand, does not need any more recognition in modern society as it is one of the most popular movie franchises of all time.

Thus, a crossover between Minecraft and Star Wars seems almost inevitable.

The Star Wars franchise has solidified its position in the modern day with the new trilogy but it seems like The Mandalorian has been the one that really struck a chord with newer fans.

Thus, the new Star Wars DLC brings locations, characters and more from the original trilogy as well as The Mandalorian to Minecraft.

How to download Minecraft Star Wars DLC

All Minecraft DLC can be downloaded from the Marketplace, including the Star Wars DLC. This particular Star Wars DLC is available for Bedrock Edition of Minecraft on Windows 10, and players can drive right in and see how Star Wars looks like when given the Minecraft treatment.

To download the Minecraft DLC, simply head on over to the Marketplace on your Windows PC and follow these steps:

Head to Minecraft Marketplace (Link here). Look for Star Wars DLC. Select "Get This Item".

The download should automatically begin once the purchase is complete, and players will be able to enjoy all the new Minecraft content on Windows 10.

The Star Wars DLC is becoming increasingly popular and is the latest DLC to be added to Minecraft.

