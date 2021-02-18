How to download new Minecraft 21w07a Java Edition Grimstone Snapshot

One of the many ways in which Minecraft keeps its playerbase engaged is by offering new content and ways to play the game on a regular basis.

Minecraft, as a game, constantly evolves and introduces new ideas that can fundamentally change the way players might experience the game.

However, to ease the players into new content, Minecraft has an ingenious way to test out new content while keeping the fanbase happy. Snapshots are essentially Beta versions of an upcoming update that lets players get a look at what Minecraft has to offer in the future.

This way, players can experience all the new content in Minecraft, while the devs can gather feedback from players in quite an organic way.

This week in Minecraft, Snapshot 21w07a, introduces players to Grimstone, an item that can be used to craft basic tools, furnaces, and brewing stands.

Downloading the new Minecraft 21w07a Java Edition Grimstone Snapshot

New features in 21W07A

Advertisement

Added Grimstone!

Grimstone

Grimstone can be found in the deepest parts of the underground and is slightly tougher to mine than normal Stone.

Like Blackstone, Grimstone can be used to craft basic tools, furnaces, and brewing stands.

You can craft the following blocks with this new stone type:

Grimstone Slab

Grimstone Stairs

Grimstone Wall

Polished Grimstone

Polished Grimstone Slab

Polished Grimstone Stairs

Polished Grimstone Wall

Grimstone Bricks

Grimstone Brick Slab

Grimstone Brick Stairs

Grimstone Brick Wall

Grimstone Tiles

Grimstone Tile Slab

Grimstone Tile Stairs

Grimstone Tile Wall

Chiseled Grimstone

Changes in 21W07A

Tweaks and updates to world generation and ores

Changes to the visuals of some ores and stone types

Reordered Redstone Tab in Creative Inventory

World Generation

Tweaked huge caves to be more rare and decreased the chance that caves are filled with water.

Changed ore generation to match the new world height and to add more strategy to mining

Tweaked size and positioning of diorite, andesite & granite generation

Exception: Diorite and Granite and Dirt no longer generate below y = 0

Strongholds are now mostly encased in stone

Mineshaft corridors are now supported by log pillars below or chains above when needed

For a full list of changes, visit the Minecraft website. Follow the steps given below to download Snapshot 21w07a: