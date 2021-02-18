How to download new Minecraft 21w07a Java Edition Grimstone Snapshot

One of the many ways in which Minecraft keeps its playerbase engaged is by offering new content and ways to play the game on a regular basis.
Minecraft, as a game, constantly evolves and introduces new ideas that can fundamentally change the way players might experience the game.
However, to ease the players into new content, Minecraft has an ingenious way to test out new content while keeping the fanbase happy. Snapshots are essentially Beta versions of an upcoming update that lets players get a look at what Minecraft has to offer in the future.
This way, players can experience all the new content in Minecraft, while the devs can gather feedback from players in quite an organic way.
This week in Minecraft, Snapshot 21w07a, introduces players to Grimstone, an item that can be used to craft basic tools, furnaces, and brewing stands.
Downloading the new Minecraft 21w07a Java Edition Grimstone Snapshot
New features in 21W07A
- Added Grimstone!
Grimstone
Grimstone can be found in the deepest parts of the underground and is slightly tougher to mine than normal Stone.
- Like Blackstone, Grimstone can be used to craft basic tools, furnaces, and brewing stands.
- You can craft the following blocks with this new stone type:
- Grimstone Slab
- Grimstone Stairs
- Grimstone Wall
- Polished Grimstone
- Polished Grimstone Slab
- Polished Grimstone Stairs
- Polished Grimstone Wall
- Grimstone Bricks
- Grimstone Brick Slab
- Grimstone Brick Stairs
- Grimstone Brick Wall
- Grimstone Tiles
- Grimstone Tile Slab
- Grimstone Tile Stairs
- Grimstone Tile Wall
- Chiseled Grimstone
Changes in 21W07A
- Tweaks and updates to world generation and ores
- Changes to the visuals of some ores and stone types
- Reordered Redstone Tab in Creative Inventory
World Generation
- Tweaked huge caves to be more rare and decreased the chance that caves are filled with water.
- Changed ore generation to match the new world height and to add more strategy to mining
- Tweaked size and positioning of diorite, andesite & granite generation
- Exception: Diorite and Granite and Dirt no longer generate below y = 0
- Strongholds are now mostly encased in stone
- Mineshaft corridors are now supported by log pillars below or chains above when needed
For a full list of changes, visit the Minecraft website. Follow the steps given below to download Snapshot 21w07a:
- Open the Minecraft Launcher.
- Select the "Installations" tab.
- Toggle "Enable Snapshots."