How to download and setup Minecraft Skyblock for Pocket Edition

One of Minecraft's most successful and challenging survival maps is known as Skyblock. A player is isolated on a singular island, high in the sky, forcing them to think innovatively to survive.

Installing Skyblock is a relatively simple undertaking for users of Minecraft's Java and Bedrock editions. Players on mobile platforms can enjoy the map as well with a little configuration. It isn't quite as easy as setting up Skyblock on computer platforms, but for mobile users familiar with tweaking their files and settings, it shouldn't be an issue.

Minecraft: Setting up Skyblock on Android and iOS mobile devices

Image via Mojang

Before diving into the necessary steps, it is important to note that these may not work with previous versions of Minecraft Pocket Edition or certain iterations of the Android and iOS operating systems. Since mobile devices are having their operating systems tweaked somewhat more frequently than most personal computers, instability or other performance issues always have a chance of occurring.

That being said, for Android users, installing Minecraft Skybox Pocket Edition can be accomplished by doing the following:

To begin, Minecraft players on Android will need some form of file management app. This may come standard on their devices but others may want to opt for a third-party app such as ASTRO File Manager or a similar program. This will be needed in order to move some files around to ensure Minecraft finds the map's files.

Check Minecraft map websites for Pocket Edition maps and see if Skybox PE is available. If it is, download the map's files to your device. Most sites should compress the files into either a .RAR or .ZIP archive.

Using ASTRO, an unzipping app such as 7Zipper, or your phone's own functionality, unzip/extract the file archive to the following path (the default path for Minecraft PE's installation): /storage/emulated/0/games/com.mojang/minecraftWorlds/. This process may take some time, so patience is advised.

Close the file manager app and open Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Check the world list and Skyblock PE should be there. It may be in a weird spot on the list in the event that there are brand new or older maps taking priority around it on the list.

For Minecraft players on iOS, they can try this:

Like the Android method, find the Skyblock PE map and download it from a reputable Minecraft map website. A great pick for Pocket Edition maps is Mcpedl.com.

The file will download as an archive again, which will need extraction. However, if the file downloads with an .mcworld extension, the process will be significantly easier.

For players who downloaded the .mcworld file, all they will need to do in iOS 12 is to open the file by using the "open in Minecraft" command when tapping to open the file. The map will be available in the world browser the same that it would on Android. For iOS 13 users, this feature may not yet be available.

For those that downloaded the map as an archived file, they will also need some form of app to extract the file. iOS Minecraft players can try an app such as Documents by Readdle.

Use the file browser app to extract the .ZIP file.

Select all the files within the newly-opened extracted file and convert them back into a .ZIP file. However, when renaming the file, be sure the file extension is .mcworld instead of .ZIP. For example, players could rename their file "SkyblockPE.mcworld" but "SkyblockPE.ZIP" will not work. This is because Minecraft Pocket Edition does not recognize .ZIP files when searching for worlds to load in. Be sure to select "yes" when iOS prompts you asking if you'd like to change the file type to .mcworld.

With the newly-made .mcworld file, tap it and either select "open in Minecraft" or "share to Minecraft." If performed correctly, Minecraft should open the world and begin loading it into the world browser. Enjoy!

