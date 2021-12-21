How to download and update Minecraft 1.18.1 version on Pocket Edition

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update has been out for almost a month now. It's been a huge success and most players are thoroughly enjoying it. A recent patch has been released to add a few things and fix a few issues.

Minecraft 1.18.1 is available now. Here's how to get it on the Pocket Edition.

Getting the latest version of Minecraft on Pocket Edition

Minecraft Pocket Edition players are generally playing on one of two platforms: Apple products (iPhone, iPad, etc.) or Android (Galaxy, Note, etc.).

To start with, here's how to download the latest update for iOS users.

Unlock the device Open up the App Store Navigate to the Profile section Refresh the page to ensure all available updates are there Find the Minecraft app and click Update Players can also click Update All, but that might put the update behind several other pending updates If there's no app update available, players can delete and redownload Minecraft or visit the Minecraft app page on the App Store for more information

The update fixed several issues (Image via Minecraft)

Additionally, depending on device settings, Minecraft players may not have to update it at all since it might automatically install.

Android users can follow these steps to download 1.18.1:

Unlock the device Open the Google Play Store From the Play Store Home screen, tap the Google profile icon in upper-right hand corner of the screen Click Manage apps & device Find Minecraft and click Update Players can also click Update All, but that might put the update behind several other pending updates If necessary, review the App Permissions then click Accept to update Minecraft If there's no app update available, players can delete and redownload Minecraft or visit the Minecraft app page on the Google Play Store for more information

Here are a few of the issues that were fixed in the 1.18.1 patch:

Fixed an issue with players having problems moving after respawning or getting out of a Bed

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when chatting and playing on Realms

Fixed the Marketplace Inventory screen and improved content images

Fixed a crash when copying a world backup in certain languages on PlayStation 4 and 5

For more information, visit the official Mojang website.

