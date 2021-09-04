How to dry sponges in Minecraft

Although Minecraft has been out for over 10 years now, some players may have never heard of sponges being in the game. Having said that, they are very rare and hard to find.

Sponges are blocks that can be used to soak up and remove water. Players can also reuse sponges by drying them out.

Sponges can be mined by hand or with any tool, however, the hoe is the most useful in this regard. These items can be very useful if a player needs to remove larger amounts of water from a specific area.

In this article, players will learn where to find sponges in Minecraft and how to dry them for re-use.

Drying sponges to re-use them in Minecraft

Where to find them?

Sponge room located in an ocean monument (Image via Minecraft)

Sponges can be found inside the sponge room of an ocean monument. What makes them so rare is that it is not guaranteed that sponge rooms will spawn in every seed.

Some ocean monuments will not have a sponge room, players will only know by trying their luck and exploring. Each sponge room contains an average of 30 wet sponges for mining.

How to dry them

Wet sponge being placed inside a furnace (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can dry sponges by using a furnace. They can place the wet sponge in the top input slot in the furnace. Fuel will need to go into the bottom fuel slot.

Once the process is complete, the sponge will dry and become available for use. Players can take the dry sponge from the output slot on the right, and place it back into their inventory. If a bucket is in the fuel slot during this process, the water will drain into it.

Interestingly, there are other ways to dry out a sponge. When a wet sponge is placed down in the Nether, it will dry out immediately and convert back to a regular sponge. Players can also place a wet sponge down in a dry biome to achieve similar results (Bedrock edition only).

