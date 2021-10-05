Duping in Minecraft is a way for players to trick the game into duplicating their items. Players can dupe a variety of items in-game. One of these items is the tripwire hook.

Tripwire hooks might not seem like a good thing to dupe, but this particular item still has its uses in Minecraft. Players can use tripwire hooks to build traps and machines in the game, which can serve as a good base defense. They can also be used to trade with villagers in the game.

Want to dupe tripwire hooks, but you’re not sure where to start? Here’s our guide on how to dupe tripwire hooks in Minecraft.

How to dupe tripwire hooks in Minecraft

An image of a simple tripwire hook dupe machine (Image via Minecraft)

Trapdoor glitch

This duping technique works best in single-player worlds running Minecraft Java Edition. Rather simple and straight to the point, players don't need a lot of material to get started. All they will need is:

two tripwire hooks

one string

two trap doors

Players can build this dupe by placing two trapdoors with tripwire hooks on them. By placing and activating a string between these hooks, players should be able to dupe themselves some tripwire hooks.

Tripwire hook dupe machine

Minecraft players construct a machine that automates the tripwire hook duping process. The machine is essentially a more complicated version of the trapdoor glitch. It works by automatically resetting the trapdoors, thus duplicating the tripwire hooks constantly. Minecraft players looking to build this dupe machine will need the following items:

two solid blocks

five redstone

one redstone torch

two pistons

one iron trapdoor

one wood trapdoor

two tripwires

one hopper

one armor stand

one chest

one string

This dupe machine works in single-player and some multiplayer worlds in Java Edition, but it will not work in multiplayer servers which are running Paper.

From trades to traps, Minecraft tripwire hooks have several uses in-game. Players looking to dupe this item have a few options on how to do so.

