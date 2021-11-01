How to dye leather armor in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Often overlooked in Minecraft due to its lackluster defense value, leather armor does possess the ability to be dyed in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, providing some fun uses despite its lack of protection when compared to other armor.

Minecraft players can add some customization to leather armor by utilizing a water-filled cauldron and the appropriate dye. Considering Minecraft worlds are rife with different sources of dyes, players have many options when it comes to adding color to their leather armor.

It doesn't take much in the way of resources for dying leather, so players are encouraged to give it a try.

Minecraft: The process of dying leather armor

Multi-colored leather armor easily created with the right resources (Image via Mojang)

Before dying their leather armor, Minecraft players will need a cauldron, a bucket of water, and dye of the color of their choosing. Both buckets and cauldrons are created with iron ingots, and there are many items in Minecraft that create dyes.

For example, bone meal can create white dye, and placing poppies in a crafting grid will create rose red dye.

Once players have their cauldron, they'll need to place it at a desired location and fill it with a bucket of water. Afterwards, players can place their dye within the cauldron's water which will change the coloration of the water.

Next, select the leather armor and use it on the dye-filled cauldron. Doing so should dye the respective leather armor piece in the designated color. Minecraft players can repeat this process for any and all leather armor pieces that they have available.

Although this can't be applied to armor types like diamond or Netherite, applying color to leather armor provides extra customization to make up for the armor's relative lack of protection.

It doesn't hurt to keep a few cauldrons filled with dye around if players feel creative about their armor. Minecraft is a game of customization and creativity, after all, and changing the color of one's leather armor is one of the essential facets of this fact.

Even though players will likely outgrow their leather armor rather quickly, it can still look pretty good on an armor stand. It may not keep you safe compared to other armor types, but leather armor has some great fashion applications in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

