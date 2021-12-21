How to easily build a treehouse in Minecraft

It's one of the most popular Minecraft homes to build, and nobody should expect the fun and intriguing designs of treehouse building to go away anytime soon in the popular sandbox game.

Considered both an early-game avenue for safe shelter and also an impressive late-game project, treehouses in Minecraft can be a way to stay safe but also beautiful to look at. This all depends on how much time and effort a player is willing to commit to a build.

However, there's no rule that says that treehouses have to be incredibly well-made and complex, especially if a player is just using it as a temporary safe haven from enemy mobs.

Minecraft: Making a simple treehouse easily

Even basic treehouses can look pretty cool suspended above the treetops (Image via Mojang)

When constructing a treehouse in Minecraft, there are a couple ways of going about it. Players can either construct a tree as part of the house, build the house on top of existing trees, or even grow certain trees around a house that is lifted off the ground. For the sake of making one easily, many Minecraft players tend to start with building the house on top of existing trees.

For starters, this only requires basic building blocks such as wood planks or cobblestone, depending on what a player would like to make their home out of. However, a wooden treehouse tends to look much better among the treetops, so it's usually preferred.

Below players can find some quick steps to constructing a simple treehouse shelter early on in Minecraft:

Find a grouping of trees, such as in a forest area. Either climb or build your way up to the treetops. Using wooden planks, construct a floor across the surface of the leaf and lock blocks of the tree(s). If some of these blocks are in the way, feel free to clear them. Once the flooring has been constructed, fill it in with blocks as desired and then begin to build walls and a roof. Add things such as doors, beds, chests, and windows as needed. Be sure to add torches or other light sources as well to keep out hostile mobs! As a final part of the build, create a bridge or ladder leading to the entrance of the treehouse. Some Minecraft players add the ladder directly on the tree, while others prefer to use structures such as catwalks built around or away from the trees. For added flair and appearance, it doesn't hurt to add additional log and leaf blocks as decorations later to give the treehouse that ingrown look. Vines are also a great way of making it look like the treehouse has spent time in the treetops. As a final decorative note, planting some tree saplings and allowing them to grow around the treehouse can provide additional footing for future expansions or just make the treehouse look more included in a given wooded area.

