How to enchant in Minecraft Dungeons

In true dungeon crawler fashion, Minecraft Dungeons has a large number of enchantments that bestow different effects on a hero's gear. These are applied regardless of whether they are found on items or applied by the player.

For players wanting to pick their own enchantments for their gear, Minecraft Dungeons features a pretty accessible and intuitive enchanting system that makes augmenting weapons and armor a simple process.

Similar to standard Minecraft, enchantments come with different ranks that dictate the capability of the effect applied. Players new to Minecraft Dungeons or dungeon crawler RPG games in general, should rest assured that enchanting in this game is made easy by design.

Minecraft Dungeons: How enchanting works

Enchantments give players a boost in more than a few ways, and are a huge component of endgame play (Image via Mojang).

First and foremost, for players in Minecraft Dungeons to apply enchantments, they'll need some enchantment points. Every time a player levels up, they'll earn one enchantment point. To use these points, players will need to enter their inventory and select an item. There should be three slots in the bottom-right portion of the screen where enchantments can be applied. It isn't always possible to slot an enchantment in each slot, but sometimes items are capable of stacking multiple enchantments.

Since leveling up is a straightforward endeavor, players who have played for some time are likely to have quite a few enchantment points to their name already. Each piece of gear has the potential to have different enchantments applied to it in Minecraft Dungeons, meaning two weapons of comparable quality may differ in what enchantments they can be augmented with.

One sword may be capable of being enchanted with Sharpness, while another may be able to add fire damage; it simply depends on the item. From the bottom-right of the screen, players can select the randomized enchantments that best suit their playstyle and can spend enchantment points to obtain them.

Don't worry about losing points by enchanting items and then finding replacements, as players can simply salvage old items they've enchanted to reimburse their enchantment points while also earning a few Emeralds on the side.

Since Emeralds are the primary currency of Minecraft Dungeons, having more of them is never a bad idea. Reimbursing enchantment points through salvaging allows players to constantly enchant their new gear as they find it, ensuring that they always have some solid effects at play as they adventure.

As the game progresses, it's wise to use enchantments that synergize with each other. Since players can enchant their primary weapon, their bow, and their armor, applying complementary enchantments to each piece can improve a player's performance in the endgame of Minecraft Dungeons significantly.

