How to enchant in Minecraft: Guide for beginners

In Minecraft, enchantments are something that all players should use on at least one item in the game. Players can use enchantments to apply special abilities to their equipment to make it stronger and more durable.

Enchantments basically turn the player's mediocre weapon into a new and improved, much stronger tool! Players will go from average regular equipment to a knight in shining armor!

It is straightforward to place enchantments on items in the game. There are multiple enchantments that players can use in Minecraft. Each piece of equipment can also have more than one enchantment on it.

Enchanting in Minecraft: What to use

Enchanting Table

Enchanting table with the 15 bookshelves placed around them (Image via Minecraft)

The easiest way to place enchantments on an item is to use an enchanting table in the game. If the player has just started their world, they will need to do a little mining and gather a few materials before crafting the table.

Enchanting tables are crafted using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds, and one book. Obsidian can easily be obtained by turning lava into water. However, players will need a diamond pickaxe to mine it.

Diamonds can be found in rare chests and at the bottom of caves and ravines. Books can either be crafted using one piece of leather, and three pieces of paper or players can break a bookshelf (commonly seen in villages), and three will drop.

When players craft and place the table, the next part would be using it to enchant. To enchant items using an enchanting table, players will need experience levels and lapis.

When opening the enchanting table, players will see two input spots. The one on the left is where players will need to place the weapon they wish to enchant, and the right box is where the lapis goes.

There will be a list of three enchantments on the right side. These are the enchantments players will be able to choose from. All players will need to do is select one of the enchantments on the right side.

Once this is done, they can take their enchanted weapon and place it in their inventory. If players want to get stronger enchantments on the table, they can place bookshelves around it.

To reach the maximum enchantment level, players should place 15 bookshelves around the table in a 5x5 manner, leaving a door open to access the table. Doing this will increase the strength of the enchantments that come to the table.

Players should note that the higher the level of enchantment, the more experience levels it will cost.

Anvil

A Minecraft anvil crafted using iron ingots and iron blocks (Image via Minecraft)

The other way to enchant Minecraft is by using an anvil and enchanted books. Players can find these books by fishing using the luck of the sea enchantment, in chests located around the world, in strongholds, in dungeons, and sometimes from villagers.

Players can also make enchanted books themselves using the enchanting table. If a player wants to place another enchantment on an item that has already been enchanted, they can enchant a regular book on the table and use it in the anvil.

Anvils are crafted using four iron ingots and three iron blocks. It is straightforward for a player to enchant using an anvil. Players will need Anvils to place multiple enchantments on an item in Minecraft.

When opening the anvil, players will see three boxes. Two are input slots, and one is the output. The first box on the left is where players must place the weapon they wish to enchant.

The middlebox is where players will need to place the enchanted book. The far box on the right is the output box. This is where players will see their finished product. To add multiple enchantments to an item, players can repeat this process with different books.

Minecraft players will only need to enchant using the anvil is experience levels, the item they wish to enchant, and the enchanted book.

