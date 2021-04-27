How to enchant in Minecraft using books

Enchanted books in Minecraft are an alternative way for players to apply enchantments to equipment without using an enchantment table. They come with at least one enchantment on them that can be applied to the player's equipment.

Players can find enchanted books by looting around the Minecraft world. Enchanted books can commonly be found inside a stronghold in the game. Strongholds are not that easy to access, though.

Players will have to locate the stronghold by just getting lucky or using the eyes of ender and following the path. Strongholds usually have at least one enchanted book inside, but it is not guaranteed depending on the seed.

Enchanted books can also be found as treasured items around the world. Players can just run into an enchanted book while looting a chest inside of a village or even while fishing in Minecraft water bodies.

Enchanted books are not so hard to miss due to their pinkish purple glow.

What is needed to use enchanted books in Minecraft?

Anvil

In order to enchant equipment in Minecraft, players will need to use an anvil. An anvil is a block that players can craft on their own. It can also be found in villages in the Minecraft world.

Anvils can be crafted out of three iron blocks and four iron ingots. The anvil is what actually applies the enchantment to the equipment. Players will need to place the equipment on the left side of the anvil and the enchanted book in the middle.

The finished product will come out on the right side of the anvil for players to place back into their inventory.

What enchantments come in books?

The most common Minecraft enchantments can be found inside of books just like the enchantment table. Books are more rare to find but have better enchantments and stronger levels.

Some enchantments like mending, for example, can only be found in enchanted books. Players will never find mending on an enchantment table.

