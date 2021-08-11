How does the Enchanting Table work in Minecraft?

Minecraft players who have been gathering experience orbs from fighting enemies, crafting, and mining should consider using them to enchant items with an Enchanting Table.

Powered by Lapis Lazuli, the Enchanting Table is a block in Minecraft that allows players to use experience levels that they've earned to add enchantments to their weapons, armor, and tools.

Minecraft enchantments are wide-ranging, and the ones available are dependent on what item is being enchanted. From increasing weapon damage and improving harvesting of materials to increased underwater breathing and pulling up treasures with a fishing rod, there are enchantments for several situations in the game.

Crafting and using an Enchanting Table in Minecraft

Enchanted items are a huge help in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Crafting an Enchanting Table in Minecraft requires materials that may be tough to get for new players. The materials needed to craft an Enchanting Table are as follows:

One book.

Two diamonds.

Four blocks of obsidian.

While books are simple enough to find or craft, diamonds and obsidian require much more effort.

The Minecraft enchantments available are dependent on what item is being enchanted (Image via Mojang)

There are many ways for Minecraft players to find diamonds. Here are some of them:

Players can mine diamond ore underground with an iron or stronger pickaxe. Diamond ore is often found between elevation levels (Y-axis) 0 and 16.

Diamonds are also found in loot chests in many generated structures. Areas that can contain loot chests with diamonds in them include Mineshafts, Desert Temples, Jungle Temples, Nether Fortresses and Bastion Remnants, Strongholds, and the End City. Weaponsmith and toolsmith chests within villages also have a chance of containing diamonds.

When it comes to finding obsidian in Minecraft, players can give these methods a try:

Players can mine obsidian blocks with a diamond or Netherite pickaxe. Obsidian blocks are created when water is poured over lava, which means that players can find it both above ground and underground. They can also create it themselves if they have the needed lava and water in buckets.

Obsidian can also be found in chests that spawn in Minecraft structures. Areas that include obsidian in their loot chests include Nether Fortresses and Bastion Remnants, as well as ruined Nether portals in the Overworld and Weaponsmith chests in villages.

Ruined Nether portals can be mined for their obsidian.

Additionally, Piglins in the Nether may give players one block of obsidian if given a golden ingot.

Once players have the necessary materials and have crafted their Enchanting Table, they can begin enchanting their items.

All players need to do for lower-level enchanting is place the table. However, its enchantments can be powered up by placing bookshelves nearby, ensuring that there is one block of air between them and the Enchanting Table.

By placing an enchantable item into the table's slot, along with at least one to three pieces of Lapis Lazuli, the right window of the enchanting menu will pull up randomized enchantments for the player to apply. These enchantments will vary depending on the player's level, the amount of Lapis Lazuli available, and the number of bookshelves powering up the table.

In order to acquire powerful level 30 enchantments, Minecraft players will want to ensure that they have at least 15 bookshelves approximately two blocks in distance from the table. Placing any blocks between the shelves may block the magic runes in the shelves from transferring to the table, keeping it from powering up its enchantments.

Since Minecraft's enchantments are somewhat randomized, the enchantments available to players may vary. Sometimes, a player may get an Efficiency enchantment for their pickaxe, and other times, they may receive the option to get an Unbreaking one instead.

However, if players wish to refresh their list of enchantments, all they need to do is place a weak enchantment on an item, and the available list will refresh itself.

Once players spend the necessary Lapis and experience, they will be able to walk away with a newly enchanted item. If they have multiple enchanted items of the same type, they may even head to an anvil and combine the enchantments together into one item.

Enchanted items are a huge help in Minecraft and should be used whenever possible to enhance a player's prowess or productivity.

