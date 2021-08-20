How to farm music discs in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Music discs in Minecraft have always been somewhat of a rare item. Players can use them with a jukebox, which results in their background music changing based on the specific disc used.

As previously mentioned, music discs are notoriously hard to obtain and only spawn naturally in certain structures, such as dungeons or bastions. Out of the 13 music discs present in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, only five even have any chance at all of spawning naturally. To obtain the rest of the game's music discs, players can follow the helpful guide below in order to set up a quick music disc farming system.

The easiest way to farm music discs for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

The only way to obtain music discs in Minecraft Bedrock Edition without finding them is through the particularly niche mechanic of a skeleton shooting and killing a creeper.

As one might imagine, this has a very low chance of occurring naturally in the wild. However, players can follow the tried and tested method below in order to ensure a 100% success rate.

Step 1:

Iron golem on a minecart (Image via Minecraft)

Dig a one block hole in the ground, and then two blocks away build an Iron golem on top of a minecart. Then, push the minecart so that it falls into the hole dug up earlier. After this, horizontally place six slabs of any material directly at the height of the iron golem's head.

Step 2:

Skeleton in a minecart (Image via Minecraft)

Find a skeleton and trap it into a minecart. Push the minecart such that it is on the other side of the six horizontal slabs. Make sure the minecart with the skeleton is one slab high off the ground, otherwise it will not be able to see the iron golem.

Players should also be sure to use a nametag on the skeleton so that it does not despawn, asthey would then have to repeat this tedious step. If done correctly, the skeleton will now shoot at the iron golem, but will miss it slightly due to the arrow not going far enough.

Step 3:

The final contraption (Image via Minecraft)

Players must now build an enclosure around the entire contraption such that there are at least two more blocks of height above the slabs. Make sure there's a direct entrance to the middle of the six slabs, as this is where creepers will be lured into.

Once the contraption has been confirmed to be sealed, it's ready for creepers to be lured into it. When a creeper is in the middle of the six slabs, the skeleton’s shots meant for the iron golem will instead hit the creeper. This causes the creeper to die from being shot by a skeleton, which in turn will drop a music disc.

Provided everything has been done correctly, players should now have a consistent way of obtaining music discs.

A simple way to extend this design is to connect it to an operating creeper mob farm. This takes out the process of having to find creepers to lure in. More information on how to build a creeper farm can be found here.

