How to find caves easily in Minecraft 1.18 version

In its most recent 1.18 update, Minecraft revamped the world generation and added eight new biomes. Out of which, the two new biomes added in the game are cave biomes. Caves in Minecraft have always been an essential part of the game, and the new update only makes that experience better.

The caves are now larger than ever, and the bedrock level, which was previously at Y 0, has shifted 64 levels down. The two new cave biomes have excited players all over the globe to locate and explore them.

Easy ways to find caves in Minecraft 1.18 update

One of the simplest ways to look for any cave is by simply digging underground until the player stumbles upon a cave. The new Minecraft 1.18 update changes that by adding a few clues that enable players to identify if a cave is present in that area.

Finding Dripstone Caves

This eerie and spine-chilling biome covered in stalagmites and stalactites of pointed dripstone creates a needle-like interior. Due to the absence of light in these humongous caves, hordes of hostile mobs spawn here. These caves sometimes even have aquifers, which spawns drowned. However, they are rich in copper ores and can be found in abundance.

Finding this cave is not difficult as they generate very commonly. Players can easily come across them while exploring a large crater in the Overworld. Sometimes dripstone caves are also exposed in the open, and players can see the pointed dripstone even before entering a cave. There are no special tricks involved in finding these caves that help players indicate their presence.

Finding Lush Caves

Absolute reversal to the previous cave biome is the enchanting and serene lush caves biome. Unlike other caves before, this new biome offers a welcoming feel to it. The glowberry vines hang from the ceiling, radiating a hint of light on the tiny azalea bushes and drip leaves dispersed on the floor. They are also a haven for Axolotls that can currently only be found in this biome. All these things make this the most desired and anticipated biome to traverse and explore.

This biome is not as common as the dripstone caves biome. Hence players have to be lucky to stumble upon them unexpectedly. However, there is a great way to find this biome that would reduce the players' time drastically when searching for it.

Instead of digging underground, players should keep an eye out for an azalea tree on the surface. This tree resembles the oak tree with one striking difference: they have bright purple flowers growing on their leaves. Once the players have spotted this tree, all they have to do is dig down until they enter a lush cave.

Players can find enormous caves easily as they tend to generate inside the huge mountains. These mountains have a large opening that is visible to the players. Also, due to the shift in bedrock level, players can mine further down and encounter a gigantic cave unexpectedly.

