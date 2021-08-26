How to find the jungle edge biome in Minecraft

In Minecraft, jungle edge biomes are used to blend the border between a jungle biome and another biome, dispersing the jungle trees somewhat and serving as a smooth transition area.

Jungle edge biomes themselves are not guaranteed in Minecraft's generation code, and therefore aren't always capable of being found at the borders of a jungle biome.

Sometimes, other biomes are simply adjacent to the jungle biome and don't receive any form of transition. This can even be the case with things like beach and desert biomes.

To find a jungle edge biome, players will need to be diligent and keep their eyes open.

Minecraft: Where jungle edge biomes appear and how to find them

Jungle edge biomes aren't guaranteed, but they generate in very specific areas (Image via Mojang)

Marked in Minecraft by smaller jungle trees that are spread apart more significantly, jungle edge biomes are easy to distinguish, but players in the middle of traveling may pass them without much thought.

Since this biome is intended to blend the transition between two biomes, its changes aren't as abrupt as simply walking from a jungle to a desert biome and witnessing the vast differences.

Jungle edge biomes, while not guaranteed, generate with some variety to them. They can be found bordering a jungle biome, though not the entire biome. They can sometimes be removed by rivers, lakes, or beaches.

When a jungle is adjacent to another wooded biome like a forest, dark forest, or taiga biome, generation of a jungle edge biome may be incomplete or non-existent.

Minecraft's generation process, however, seems to increase the size of jungle edges when they transition to swamp/marsh biomes. If players know there are nearby swamp biomes close to their existing jungle, the first spot to search is likely between those two areas.

For Minecraft players hoping to find jungle edge biomes, it is ideal to search the boundary of a jungle biome and look for for subtle changes. Jungle edge biomes will only spawn smaller jungle trees, and its grass, while still a vibrant green color, is slightly dimmer than standard jungle glass blocks.

For players on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, jungle animals such as ocelots and pandas may also spawn in jungle edges, giving extra indications.

Another notable difference when pointing out jungle edges is the presence of both jungle trees but also oak trees. Even though jungle edges are transitioning to biomes that don't have oak trees, these trees will be present in the jungle edge biome.

Players hoping to spot this uncommon biome should keep the trees, grass coloration, and proximity in mind, and if they have a swamp biome nearby, that should improve their search chances.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Read More: Top 5 features that won't likely be added to Minecraft

Want to stay updated with latest Minecraft content? Like our FB page for more news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi