How to find Lapis Lazuli in Minecraft easily

Lapis Lazuli is a rare item in Minecraft that has multiple uses in the Minecraft world. Players need Lapis Lazuli to craft coloured dyes and wool in the game and to make weapons stronger by enchantment.

Players need to use Lapis Lazuli to enchant items in Minecraft. A combination of experience levels and Lapis Lazuli are used for any enchantment in Minecraft.

Since Lapis Lazuli renders a blue colour it can also be used to dye shulker boxes and beds in Minecraft. Players can also use Lapis Lazuli to dye firework stars, banners, glass, and concrete powder. The blue tint makes Lapis Lazuli easy to identify.

Lapis Lazuli looks similar to diamonds before being mined, except it has a darker blue tint. It is usually found in the lower levels of the world like gold, and found on Y-levels 32 and below.

A stone pickaxe or higher is used for mining Lapis Lazuli. Players cannot use a wooden pickaxe to mine Lapis Lazuli as it will only destroy the block instead of allowing the player to pick it up.

When a player mines Lapis Lazuli blocks several pieces will drop from one block. When Lapis is mined with Fortune there is a chance that more pieces will generate from the blocks.

In this article, we will take a look at where to find Lapis in Minecraft!

Where to find lapis in Minecraft

Caves

The caves in Minecraft are a great place to look for Lapis Lazuli. This is one of the most common places to find Lapis and players can find it in Y-level 32 and below. Caves generate all over the world and players can randomly run into one while exploring.

Caves are one of the places where players can find all of the resources that they need to make very useful things in the game. They are also the main sources for diamonds, iron, and lapis.

Lapis Lazuli is usually seen in cave ceilings and floors, and it is commonly found near lava. Players can mine the Lapis Lazuli using their pickaxe as long as their pickaxe is not wood.

Ravines

Ravines are another place where Lapis Lazuli can be found in Minecraft. Ravines are like much longer and much taller versions of caves. An unwitting player that falls into a ravine has little to no of survival unless they hit the water.

When going down into a ravine, players will either want to go down using a water passage, or jump into the water at the bottom of the ravine to minimize damage.

Since ravines are deep, Lapis Lazuli can be found as soon as the ravine is entered. Most ravines will automatically drop the player around Y-level 11 to 13, so players will easily find Lapis inside ravines.

Chests

Players can sometimes find Lapis inside chests around the Minecraft world.

Chests can be found around villages, on shipwrecks, and even inside caves and ravines. Lapis can be found as a treasure item inside one of these chests.