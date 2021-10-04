How to find Pokemon in Minecraft's Pixelmon mod

A highly popular hybrid of Minecraft and Pokemon, Pixelmon is a mod that allows Minecraft players to catch various Pocket Monsters within the familiar space of a Minecraft seed.

Before setting off to find and catch Pokemon, Minecraft players will need to assemble a few Pokeballs by combining a Pokeball lid, an aluminum base, and a button together in the crafting menu. Without Pokeballs, all aspiring trainers can really do is watch as Pokemon enjoy the environment.

Once players are geared up, they can set out into their Minecraft world and search for Pokemon, which shouldn't be too hard to spot if players aren't picky. Pokemon spawn as mobs in a wide variety of locations.

Minecraft: Where Pokemon appear and special rules for Pixelmon

Pokemon such as this Rapidash are found in plains biomes but can also be evolved if preferred (Image via Mojang/Nintendo)

Put plainly, many Pokemon in Minecraft's Pixelmon are found throughout the world and naturally spawn the same way players would find standard mobs. However, by default, Pixelmon deactivates the typical mobs found in Minecraft in order to avoid any potential game-breaking conflicts.

With that in mind, players should travel across their land and search far and wide, as some Pokemon only spawn in specific biomes or at certain times of the day (separated between day, night, and dusk).

There are also Pokemon that won't be obtained through spawning within a Minecraft world, and require players to perform certain actions or meet certain requirements in order to spot them.

For example, Legendary Pokemon such as Lugia or Ho-Oh from Pokemon Silver and Gold do not spawn normally, instead requiring players to place the Tidal or Clear Bell respectively in order to trigger the small chance that the corresponding Pokemon will appear (Lugia and Ho-Oh specifically have a 1% chance to appear if their bells are placed).

There are also Fossil Pokemon such as Kabuto or Aerodactyl that are ancient and require a Minecraft player to acquire their fossil from a block before being cleaned in a Fossil Cleaner and then placed in a Fossil Machine to resurrect the ancient Pokemon. A Pokeball can then be placed within the machine, which will give players a level 1 version of the Fossil Pokemon.

Also Read

Many Pokemon that evolve from earlier Pokemon are also not present in the wild, requiring Minecraft players to evolve their previous forms in order to obtain them.

The Pokemon Porygon is also worth noting, as it is pieced together from Porygon pieces obtained randomly from crafting PCs, healers, and Trade Machines. Once trainers have the requisite parts (head, body, tail, and leg), they can create a Porygon, as it does not normally spawn in the wild.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far