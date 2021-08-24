How to fix 'connection timed out' error in Minecraft

Minecraft multiplayer can be great fun and with thousands of unique Minecraft servers to choose from, players are always in for something new and refreshing.

As with any application that has online features, however, Minecraft is no stranger to connection issues. While many of these are easily resolvable after being diagnosed, some problems can completely prevent players from enjoying any online play at all.

One prevalent issue Minecrafters have commonly reported over the years is that of the "connection timed out" error, or some variation of this issue depending on the specific Minecraft server and version in question.

This article will explain to players what the "connection timed out" error means, and everything that can be done in an attempt to fix this problem.

What does the connection timed out error in Minecraft mean?

The Minecraft connection timed out error, normally followed by the phrase "no further information," is often caused by internet connection issues.

These connection issues may be present due to a misconfiguration in the Minecraft server that the player is trying to join or instead, might be caused by an underlying problem present on the client side.

How to fix the connection timed out error in Minecraft?

The first step to fixing this issue is identifying where the problem lies. The easiest way to do this is to conduct a simple test to see if the player is able to join any Minecraft server at all:

Players can join the following server below, which supports all versions of Minecraft Java Edition and is online 24/7:

IP Address: test.prisonfun.com

If players are successfully able to connect, it can then be assumed there is no problem with joining servers on their side. Therefore, any problems being experienced are likely due to the Minecraft server itself, not the player.

Should players fail this test and still experience some kind of error, they can attempt to fix it by addressing the common causes below:

1) Try to use a VPN

VPN stands for virtual private network and will allow gamers to bypass any network restrictions that may be in place on their current internet connection.

2) Ensure that cracked Minecraft is not being used

Although cracked Minecraft accounts are permitted to join special types of servers, the best and most popular ones like Hypixel will actively prevent cracked Minecraft players, such as those using services like TLauncher, from joining their server.

Players can purchase a legitimate copy of Minecraft from an official vendor or by following the link below.

Purchase a Minecraft account here.

3) Allow Minecraft through Firewall + Antivirus

On occasion, the firewall or antivirus software installed on a machine may block the Minecraft application from communicating with the internet. This can be fixed relatively easily by both temporarily turning off anti-virus protection and also allowing Minecraft through the windows firewall.

Players can learn how to allow Minecraft through their firewall with the tutorial below:

4) Reset network configuration

If all else has failed, the next step is to attempt to reset the network configuration.

A helpful video guide on how to do this can be found below:

