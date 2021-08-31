How to fix OpenGL error in Minecraft

OpenGL, formally known as the Open Graphics Library, allows applications like Minecraft to take full advantage of the GPU (Graphics processing unit) on a machine. Minecraft is just one of the thousands of apps to implement OpenGL in some shape or form.

While OpenGL is completely safe to use, it can occasionally be prone to errors with Minecraft. This is especially true when players try to use mods that affect graphics, such as shaders.

Those experiencing issues with OpenGL when launching Minecraft can check out the helpful guide below that will detail multiple ways to potentially fix this problem.

How do you fix the Minecraft OpenGL error for Minecraft Java Edition?

There are a few potential ways in which players can fix any OpenGL errors that might surface. They can try each of the fixes below until the issue is fixed.

Method 1: Update graphics driver

The first method involves updating the graphics driver for the relevant card installed in the machine.

Updating a graphics driver is easy, and can be done via the "update driver" menu found within the "Device Manager" settings. An in-depth tutorial for updating the graphics driver can be found below.

Method 2: Disable all mods, especially shaders

Minecraft mods can themselves utilize OpenGL software, meaning they introduce a new room for things to go wrong.

This is particularly true with shaders, some of which are badly optimized leading to a plethora of OpenGL errors.

Method 3: Update Java Version

As fans will be aware, Minecraft is written in Java. This means that it's always best for players to be using the latest version of Java on their computer.

They can ensure their Java version is up-to-date by checking with the official java installer, which can be downloaded here.

Method 4: OpenGL hotfix

Players can also opt to patch their OpenGL with a "hotfix" file that in many cases will fix the issue at hand.

Minecrafters can follow the video guide below to install the hotfix patch. Many users have reported that this fixed their issues, especially those experiencing the "OpenGL Error1281" variation.

Method 5: Toggle "Show GL Errors" from appearing

If players cannot rectify the GL error through any of the means above, they can simply force the error from appearing.

Although this won't fix the problem at hand, players can simply choose to ignore these errors at their own will.

To stop GL Errors from displaying, players must first navigate to the "Options" menu in Minecraft. After this, they need to go to "Video settings," find "Others" and then finally toggle "Show GL Errors" such that it says "Off."

Method 6: Disable Advanced OpenGL

OpenGL errors plaguing Minecrafters have often been cleared up by simply disabling the "Advanced OpenGL" option in the "video settings" menu (found in the "options" menu).

