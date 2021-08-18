How to fly with Elytra without using fireworks in Minecraft

Elytra is one of Minecraft's most coveted pieces of gear found within end ships. It is the only mode of flight in Survival Mode without cheats or mods.

Normally allowing players to glide, Firework Rockets can propel the Elytra-equipped player further with a quick boost. However, by using momentum and the ground itself as a form of springboard, players can traverse long distances quickly with Elytra without relying on Firework Rockets.

Shared by a Minecraft player nicknamed Isavenko, the method simply uses the spacebar and precise timing. This allows players to travel with Elytra quickly without fireworks or a Riptide enchanted trident, which is an alternate travel method.

Minecraft: Isavenko's Elytra method

Elytra is incredibly rare, and using it economically is wise in order to avoid losing it. Image via Mojang

Using one's Elytra in Minecraft without Firework Rockets can be tricky and requires practice. Players will need to maintain a fairly close proximity to the ground for this trick to work, as it effectively "bounces" the player off the ground in order to ramp up their momentum and propel them forward.

The first trick is to jump from a height high enough to allow a player to gain some speed in their Elytra glide. Once gliding, Minecraft players will descend towards the ground. At the exact moment the player's character touches the ground, players need to press the spacebar or jump button twice in quick succession.

If executed correctly, this should allow the player to propel themselves upwards. When done in succession, each jump will increase the player's gliding speed. By rising and then diving back down to the surface in a rhythm, Elytra can allow Minecraft gamers to pick up intense speed through the air and cover huge swaths of distance in a short time.

This method will require quite a bit of practice but needs no additional resources or tools in order to pull off. Players can use it as a neat party trick in multiplayer mode. Although Firework Rockets are usually pretty easy to craft for players who already have Elytra, having the "bounce" method in one's back pocket in case they run out is undoubtedly helpful.

