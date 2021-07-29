How to get bamboo in Minecraft Skyblock

Bamboo is one of Minecraft's fastest growing crops, but finding it on a resource-scarce map like Skyblock can be tough.

Since every block and material counts in Skyblock survival maps, Minecraft players who haven't experienced much of Skyblock can be confused as to where to find certain materials. Bamboo is certainly one of these materials, as they aren't as easily found in Skyblock survival maps. Typically, bamboo is spotted growing abundantly in jungle biomes and can even be dropped from wild Panda mobs. However, since biomes are extremely limited spaces in Skyblock, players have to resort to one last method in order to acquire the bamboo they need.

Minecraft: Fishing for bamboo in Skyblock

Image via Mojang

Though it's fairly easy to plant and grow bamboo once it has been acquired, getting those first few pieces can be tricky for new Skyblock players. Since trading, looting Pandas, or simply plucking the bamboo from a biome aren't really viable methods, players will need to grab a fishing rod and get to where their Skyblock map has placed its jungle tree.

Once there, players will need to create a body of water that they are capable of effectively fishing from within this miniature jungle biome. The way that things pan out in Minecraft's code, bamboo can be acquired as a junk item while fishing within a jungle biome. This still applies in Skyblock, so it's a great starting option for players before they have enough bamboo to simply farm. With an unenchanted fishing rod, there is a 10% chance to pull up some bamboo from fishing within a jungle biome. Minecraft players will want to avoid the Luck of the Sea enchantment on their fishing rods in order to get bamboo, as it decreases the chances to get junk items and improves opportunities to get treasure items or fish.

Once Minecraft players have a little bamboo from fishing, they can simply plant it on blocks like grass, dirt, sand, etc. and the bamboo will grow quickly. Since it can be harvested similar to sugarcane, players may opt for that style of farm in order to get the amounts of bamboo they need. Unlike sugarcane, bamboo doesn't even need water, making it an incredibly versatile crop in Skyblock as well as Minecraft in general.

