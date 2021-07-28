How to get Blaze Rods in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock

Hypixel's Minecraft Skyblock server may do things pretty differently than the original version of the game, but there are some materials that are always going to be sought after, Blaze Rods are only one example.

Within Hypixel's Skyblock server, collection of certain materials increases a player's skill line with that particular material, unlocking new blueprints for crafting. If players are hoping to craft items such as Fire Talismans, Blaze Armor, or even a Blaze Pet, they'll need to level up their Blaze Rod Collection by snagging as many Blaze Rods as they can.

Thankfully, collecting Blaze Rods is a significantly easier undertaking than it would be in vanilla Minecraft.

Minecraft: Ways to get Blaze Rods in Hypixel Skyblock

Image via Mojang

Minecraft players expecting to hop into a Nether fortress to kill Blazes and take their rods may need to adjust their expectations for Hypixel Skyblock. Since the Nether is disabled in Hypixel's server for technical reasons, they have created alternate methods to acquire Blaze Rods.

Initially, this will still require killing Blazes, or at the very least using the server's in-game Bazaar and Auction House to buy them.

To access the Blazing Fortress where Blazes can be found, players will first need to unlock the location by reaching Combat Level 5. Doing so will allow them to use the launchpad within the Spider's Den located at the coordinates -319, 95, -314. Inside this fortress, players can find Blazes, as well as Nether Wart and Wither Skeletons.

For Minecraft players interested solely in Blazes, they will need to head near the top of the fortress or to the right of the main entrance's stairs. Blazes will also spawn within the Dungeon's Puzzle Room, and are passive to the player but have significantly higher HP (1,000-9,999). They can also spot them occasionally while fighting the boss Bal.

Depending on the Blaze's level, it will drop a different number of Blaze Rods when the Minecraft player takes them down. Level 15 Blazes are guaranteed to drop one Blaze Rod, while level 16 Blazes will drop two.

Once players have accrued around 80 Blaze Rods, they may want to opt for the creation of a Blaze Minion for their private island, which will gain Blaze Rods over time for the them to collect at their convenience.

In order to craft a Blaze Minion, Minecraft players will need to place 10 Blaze Rod stacks all around the crafting grid's outer perimeter, while placing a wooden sword on the inside.

If players are at least at Blaze Rod Collection Level 1, they'll be able to craft and place this minion. Over time, the minion will spawn and defeat Blazes on a player's private island and they can collect the Blaze Rods from the minion whenever needed. This is a great way to snag Blaze Rods over time, as the minion works tirelessly while the player is off doing other tasks.

Read More: Bow vs Crossbow in Minecraft - How different are the two weapons?

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul