Fire in Minecraft is quite common. Players can set blocks on fire easily with flint and steel. Generally, fire is considered orange. But in this game, Fire can be blue as well.

The possibility of a blue fire in Minecraft was introduced in the 1.16 Nether update. Minecraft Story Mode even hinted at blue fire with enchanted flint and steel making colored flames. In Minecraft version 1.16, players can create a blue flame using soul sand and soil. Players can set the sand and soil on fire with flint and steel. As a result, the blue flame will ignite and burn continuously.

How to get blue fire in Minecraft

Finding soul sand or soul soil

Soul sand or soil is only found in the Nether. Players can reach the Nether by building a Nether portal - a rectangle of obsidian that can be activated using flint and steel on one of the blocks.

Soul sand or soil can typically be found around layer 65. The blocks can also be found in Nether fortresses, typically with Nether wart growing on them.

Crafting flint and steel

Materials needed to craft flint and steel:

Flint

1 iron ingot

The flint and steel crafting recipe is straightforward, requiring one flint and one iron ingot. Flint can be found by breaking gravel. Occasionally, when breaking gravel, instead of the gravel block dropping, a piece of flint will drop. Iron can be found in caves. The element will appear to be a slightly orange ore. Players must then smelt the iron ore inside a furnace for it to become an iron ingot.

Creating blue fire

Blue fire can be made once players have collected their soul sand and soil, and crafted flint and steel. Holding the flint and steel, right-click on the soul sand or soil for a mysterious blue flame to erupt from the top of the block. This flame will burn infinitely, so no one has to worry about the flame going out.