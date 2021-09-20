How to get the "Buy Low, Sell High" achievement in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Villager trading in Minecraft is a great way to snag some needed resources or add more to an existing stockpile.

For Minecraft: Bedrock Edition achievement/trophy hunters, the achievement "Buy Low, Sell High" will require players to make use of villager trades.

This achievement requires players to purchase something from a villager for the cost of one Emerald or purchase something discounted due to the "Hero of the Village" status effect. There are a few ways to accomplish this achievement, and it shouldn't cause too much trouble to obtain.

Steps to get the "Buy Low, Sell High" achievement in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

By using a specific seed, players can easily take out a Raid Captain, save a village, and earn the status effect that provides them discounts (Image via Mojang).

Since villager trades that cost one Emerald are dependent on a few factors, some players may opt to simply take on the acquisition of the "Hero of the Village" status effect to get the job done for the achievement.

This status is earned when a player defeats a raid that has threatened a village. Instead of waiting for pillagers to show up and cause trouble, using a specific seed can accelerate the process by giving players the "Bad Omen" status effect which can force a raid to occur.

To earn "Buy Low, Sell High" by using a specific seed, Minecraft players can give this process a try:

Also Read

Create a new Minecraft world using the custom seed 190800072. It is also advised to activate "Show Coordinates" if it hasn't been already. Once the world has been generated and the player spawns, set the game difficulty to Easy. Craft a sword, preferably stone or stronger, and armor if the player in question is feeling particularly careful. Players should also craft a bed if possible in order to set a spawn point close to the destination they'll be headed to. Head to the coordinates (440, 65, 460) which houses a pillager outpost. Find the Raid Captain, who is distinguished by the large banner on their back. Kill the Raid Captain, which will inflict the "Bad Omen" status effect on the player. Head to a nearby village at the coordinates (560, 65, 520). Bad Omen will activate, triggering a raid on the village. This should also give Minecraft players the "We're Being Attacked!" achievement/trophy if they don't have it already. Take out the incoming waves of pillagers that attack, including the ravager that spawns at the end of the raid. Killing it should also reward players with the trophy/achievement "Kill the Beast!" if it hasn't been acquired. Defeating the raid will give players the Hero of the Village status, meaning Minecraft players can now make any trade and they will receive the "Buy Low, Sell High" achievement.

Following these steps will give players an easy shot at acquiring the "Buy Low, Sell High" achievement in Minecraft.

Edited by Danyal Arabi