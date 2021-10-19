How to get the camera in Minecraft: Education Edition

Minecraft: Education Edition enthusiasts who want to give photography a shot have an item to fill that role.

Unlike the screenshot function found in Minecraft, the camera allows players of Education Edition (as well as Bedrock Edition players through the use of inventory editors or glitches) to set up a camera and take established photos.

After the photos are taken, they are stored in a file much like screenshots. However, these photos can be used in Education Edition to compile a portfolio item.

Minecraft: Obtaining and using the camera

An example of the photo portfolio's use in Minecraft: Education Edition (Image via Mojang/YouTube user Jason Lane).

Within Minecraft: Education Edition, there are currently two means of obtaining a camera. The simplest way is to boot the world into Creative Mode (or switch to it) and then retrieve it from the Creative Inventory which provides most of the items and blocks within the game.

Alternatively, players or instructors can use the command console to give themselves a camera by typing the command "/give <target> camera 1 0" or "/give <target> minecraft:camera 1 0" without quotations. Depending on the version of Minecraft: Education Edition currently running, the command syntaxes may differ.

Regardless, once Minecraft players have their camera, they can use the item from their inventory to take a snapshot. Alternatively, they may also place the camera down at a specific location, which will prop the device up on a tripod and allow them to take established snapshots.

The camera entity itself is capable of tracking the user when set, meaning one can place the camera before stepping in front of it.

Players can also take close-up shots of items placed on the ground by pressing their crouch/sneak key (Shift by default) before right-clicking to snap the photo. Unlike the standard screenshot folder, camera photos taken in Minecraft: Education Edition are stored in an alternate file.

By default, they are placed in a folder named "screenshots" found within the file path "%localappdata%\Packages\MinecraftUWP_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState\Screenshots."

Much like the camera itself, portfolios can be obtained via the Creative Inventory or the /give command. Photos taken with the camera are automatically uploaded to the portfolio. Notably, right-clicking while the portfolio is in the player's hand brings up an album of their photos; these are displayed two pictures at a time.

Captions can be added to the photos, and one can even export the portfolio into a .Zip file. The photos will be stored in .JPG format.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul