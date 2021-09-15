How to get crying obsidian in Minecraft

Used primarily in Minecraft in the creation of respawn anchors, crying obsidian is distinguished from ordinary obsidian by the "crying" purple particles that emit from the block when placed.

In addition to being used to craft respawn anchors, crying obsidian also has pretty interesting decorative capabilities for those that think outside the box. Regardless of what players choose to use their crying obsidian for, they still need to find it. Fortunately, there are a few avenues in Minecraft that can result in getting the weeping block.

Ways to find or earn crying obsidian in Minecraft

Though it isn't as plentiful as regular obsidian, Crying Obsidian isn't too tough to find in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

To find crying obsidian in Minecraft, players can try the following:

Looting the blocks from a chest within a bastion remnant structure found within the Nether. They can be found in any bastion remnant chest, but have the highest percentage (33.7%) in the remnant's treasure chest in both Minecraft's Java and Bedrock editions when compared to generic (19%), bridge (11.2%), or stable chests (22.8%).

Barting with Piglins can result in some crying obsidian blocks. By giving Piglins gold ingots, they will return the favor with miscellaneous items, with a roughly 8.71% (40 in 459) chance of tossing out crying obsidian blocks for players.

Ruined Nether portals exist throughout Minecraft's Overworld, and they can often be composed of crying obsidian alongside standard obsidian blocks. Mining the portal itself for crying obsidian works fine and can always be replaced with obsidian if players would still like to activate the dilapidated portal.

In addition to receiving the block itself, Minecraft players will also receive the advancement "Who's Cutting Onions?" the first time they pick up crying obsidian.

Also Read

Combined with three blocks of glowstone, crying obsidian can be used to create respawn anchors. These blocks are used to set a respawn point inside the Nether, even if players die outside of the Nether. However, the block must be charged by inserting glowstone blocks. If the block isn't charged, players will instead respawn at their world spawn point or a recently-used bed that has had its spawn point set. Other players in a Minecraft multiplayer world can even set their spawns using the same respawn anchor as long as there are enough charges to facilitate them.

Edited by Siddharth Satish