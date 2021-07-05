How to get diamonds in Minecraft Skyblock

Skyblock is one of Minecraft's most challenging yet entertaining maps, placing players on an island in the sky and forcing them to use their limited resources wisely to survive.

Like traditional Survival Mode maps, diamonds are a scarce resource that can improve a player's long-term prospects by allowing them to craft fantastic weapons, armor and tools. The drawback, of course, is the scarcity of diamonds within a Minecraft world.

Since its so tough to find, players spend plenty of time mining to find this elusive resource. In Skyblock, this difficulty is amplified in a big way, as the base Skyblock is not large enough to mine for diamonds effectively, meaning players will have to look elsewhere.

The main way to acquire diamonds in Minecraft Skyblock

The primary means for players to acquire diamonds will be to trade with villagers (Image via Mojang)

Since diamonds aren't readily available in the overworld of a Minecraft Skyblock, the primary means for players to acquire them will be to trade with villagers. This may seem simple, but it is quite an undertaking, like many things in Skyblock.

To trade with villagers, gamers will first need to convert them from their zombie form into their normal state. In order to do so, they will need to create Splash Potions of Weakness and golden apples.

Creating splash potions will require a brewing stand, which means players will need to find a Blaze Rod to craft one. This will require them to enter the Nether and defeat Blaze mobs around Nether fortresses, which is made much more difficult in Skyblock with limited resources.

Once they have their Blaze Rod, however, things get significantly easier. After crafting their brew stand, Minecraft gamers will then need to search out a fermented spider eye, some gold ingots and some apples.

Apples will be easily earned by breaking down the leaves of tree blocks. A fermented spider eye can be made by combining a spider eye with sugar and a brown mushroom on a crafting table.

Gold ingots will unfortunately force players back into the Nether, where they will need to defeat Piglins to farm them for gold ingot drops. This can be a dangerous undertaking, so they should travel lightly. Gold ingots can also be obtained via hostile Minecraft mobs in the overworld, but their drop rates are significantly lower.

Once Minecraft gamershave their fermented spider eye and a bottle of water, they can create a potion of weakness. They will also be able to craft golden apples by placing a gold ingot on the outside perimeter of a crafting blueprint and an apple in the center when using a crafting table.

When players have both their Splash Potions of Weakness and some golden apples stocked up, they can proceed to find the zombie villagers on the map.

By using a Splash Potion of Weakness on a zombie villager and then feeding them a golden apple, they will return to their previous form and be cured of their zombification. It is advised to cure as many of the villagers as possible and then breed them by setting up a village-type area for them to live in.

Over time, users will accrue a large number of Minecraft villagers and be able to trade with them often. By playing the villager trade market, players will be able to acquire diamonds without having to face the alternative: Entering The End and looting its chests.

Trading with villagers is both safer and much more convenient.

