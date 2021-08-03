How to get Dragon Wings in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock

Hypixel's Minecraft Skyblock server is one of the world's most popular, due in no small part to its massive amounts of custom content that the fanbase can enjoy.

One of the custom pieces of cosmetic content comes in the form of Dragon Wings on the player's back. These were originally obtained via donation to the creator of the OldAnimations mod some time ago, wherein the creator would provide them to players for use.

They are not directly provided by Hypixel's Server. However, there are means of getting Dragon Wings for a player character without donating money. While it's always great to support the modding community whenever possible, some players may opt to snag their wings for free.

Minecraft: Ways to get Dragon Wings in Hypixel Skyblock

For Minecraft players using the Forge platform, getting Dragon Wings is essentially as simple as installing a mod. Forge is an open-source platform for Minecraft: Java Edition that assists with the implementation of mods and other plugins. The first step to getting the desired Dragon Wings for free for Hypixel Skyblock is to ensure that players have downloaded and are playing via Forge.

It is unclear as to whether the upcoming mods will work on other open-source Minecraft platforms. Though there is a likelihood that other platforms are compatible, this method has been tested to work with Forge and the 1.8.9 Wings Mod. Badlion has comparable wings on its platform, but they come at a price via the shop.

Players will need to download the Hypixel Dragon Wings Mod version 1.8.9. After downloading the file, some may need to unzip the archive file if it doesn't download in its ordinary Java form (.JSON). This is easily achieved by programs such as WinRAR or 7Zip.

Once players have the .JSON file, they will need to navigate to their ".Minecraft" folder within their "AppData" folder. This can be found for Windows users by pressing the Windows Key and R to open the "run" application window. Then players can type "%appdata%" and click Ok, which will bring them to the "AppData" folder.

Once in the ".Minecraft" folder, they will want to navigate to the "mods" folder and place the .JSON file inside it. Next, players can open their Forge Client and connect to Hypixel Skyblock. Upon entry, they can enter "/wingsmod" into their chat window, which will open a settings menu.

Then, all that is needed is to set "Wings" to enabled. Additionally, players can change the size of their wings with the "scale" setting as well as determine a color of their choice.

That's all it takes. While many Minecraft players may opt to donate in order to receive their wings on Hypixel Skyblock, this mod makes it a fairly easy task for Forge users who wish to get them for free.

