How to get eggs in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock

In Minecraft, eggs can be tricky to spot if players spawn nowhere near chickens, though on Hypixel's Skyblock server, the process has been made easier.

For Hypixel Skyblock, there are quite a few ways to snag some eggs that don't just involve finding a chicken on a player's island and waiting for it to lay them.

The assistance of custom content provided by Hypixel as well as the implemented RPG elements has made the process of getting eggs significantly easier than it can be at times in vanilla Minecraft and Skyblock.

Minecraft: Different methods to get eggs in Hypixel Skyblock

Regardless of whether Minecraft players in Hypixel Skyblock want their eggs for crafting or for farming, there are a few ways that they can get them.

Since standard eggs cannot be sold via the server's Auction House or Bazaar, players will need to rely on means outside of Hypixel's in-game economy. For players looking to get a good quantity of eggs, they can try these tricks out:

Waiting for chickens in The Barn island on the Farming Islands to drop them. Since other players typically farm the chickens here and the fact that these chickens take longer to lay eggs, this isn't super efficient.

One month per year in Hypixel Skyblock's calendar, Jerry's Workshop opens up. There are chickens near Gulliver that can also drop eggs. This also isn't the most effective way to get eggs, however, as the timing makes it difficult for Minecraft players to enter the workshop.

By creating a Chicken Minion, players can isolate the chickens spawned on their island so that the minion doesn't directly kill them to collect their meat and feathers. Doing so will allow the chickens to lay their eggs normally.

Buying an enchanted egg from the Bazaar and using it to upgrade a Chicken Minion will allow the minion to collect eggs as it kills chickens alongside raw chicken and feathers. The minion can even continue this activity if the player is offline, making it a great investment.

At Raw Chicken Collection Level III, Minecraft players can unlock the recipe for the Chicken Head helmet. Equipping this helmet and then pressing the sneak button will allow players to lay eggs themselves. It can only happen every 20 seconds after a cooldown, but it can be useful in a pinch.

Lastly, players can try killing a chicken with a rare quality or higher chicken pet. On occasion, these chickens will drop eggs. If their chicken pet is of legendary or epic quality, the egg drop will be guaranteed.

