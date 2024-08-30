How to get more FPS in Minecraft 1.21

Minecraft isn't a perfect game performance-wise, and this sometimes leads to players losing some frames per second (FPS). Even if players didn't change anything on their end, updates or other factors can result in FPS drops on both Java and Bedrock Edition platforms. So how can you increase your FPS after the Tricky Trials update?

There are different solutions, particularly depending on the edition of Minecraft that you're usually playing. Nevertheless, if you're hoping to increase your FPS and overall performance, there are a few recommendations you may want to be aware of.

Methods to help increase your FPS in Minecraft 1.21+

Reducing graphical settings

Various settings can be lowered to improve responsiveness in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As with nearly any game, Minecraft has a robust collection of settings in both Java and Bedrock Edition that can be tweaked to improve performance. If you're having framerate drops or simply need a boost higher than what you're dealing with at the moment, you can try altering these settings:

Trending

Lowering Render and Simulation Distance

Changing Graphics to Fast

Changing Clouds to Fast or turning them off

Deactivating Smooth Lighting

If you're in fullscreen, lower the fullscreen resolution

Deactivate Entity Shadows and reduce Entity Distance

Reduce particles to Decreased or Minimal

Deactivating Vsync and/or setting Max Framerate to a higher number or setting it to unlimited

Turning off Biome Blend

Lowering Anti-Aliasing in Bedrock Edition

Lowering your FOV

Lowering your FOV can speed up framerates (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, the field of view (FOV) determines how much of the game world you can see on your screen. By lowering this setting, you'll see less of the world around you, but that means the game has fewer blocks and entities to render until you change your perspective and look in their direction. It's a small recommendation compared to most changes, but it can still have an impact.

Use performance/optimization mods

Performance mods for Minecraft: Java Edition can heavily boost framerates (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft performance and optimization mods are harder to come by on Bedrock Edition, Java Edition players are encouraged to install them to provide impressive FPS boosts, even if your hardware isn't top of the line.

While many different mods are capable of providing FPS increases, the following should be high on your priority list if you're hoping to install optimization mods:

Sodium

EntityCulling

FerriteCore

ImmediatelyFast

Nvidium (with an NVIDIA graphics card)

Indium

ModernFix

Closing down background programs

Closing background programs and processes can free up processing power (Image via Microsoft)

While this doesn't necessarily always apply to platforms like consoles, if you're playing on a computer and have a bunch of background programs or processes open, it's best to close them down. Even simple programs and processes can siphon off your processor and graphics card. For this reason, closing them down can result in FPS boosts within the game.

This method certainly varies depending on your hardware configuration and such, but it might be worth a try in some situations.

Upgrade your hardware

If all else fails, it may be time to upgrade your hardware (Image via u/MasterKnight48902/Reddit)

This doesn't necessarily apply to consoles or mobile devices (though getting a more modern console/mobile device isn't out of the question), but if you're out of options and your computer still isn't at the desired FPS while playing Minecraft, it may be time to upgrade your hardware. Usually, a graphics card upgrade will do the trick, but you shouldn't rule out adding additional RAM too, if possible.

This method is substantially more technical and can go wrong if you're not familiar with upgrading computer platforms. However, it's something to consider if every other option has fallen short.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback