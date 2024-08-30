How to get more FPS in Minecraft 1.21

Minecraft isn't a perfect game performance-wise, and this sometimes leads to players losing some frames per second (FPS). Even if players didn't change anything on their end, updates or other factors can result in FPS drops on both Java and Bedrock Edition platforms. So how can you increase your FPS after the Tricky Trials update?
There are different solutions, particularly depending on the edition of Minecraft that you're usually playing. Nevertheless, if you're hoping to increase your FPS and overall performance, there are a few recommendations you may want to be aware of.
Methods to help increase your FPS in Minecraft 1.21+
Reducing graphical settings
As with nearly any game, Minecraft has a robust collection of settings in both Java and Bedrock Edition that can be tweaked to improve performance. If you're having framerate drops or simply need a boost higher than what you're dealing with at the moment, you can try altering these settings:
- Lowering Render and Simulation Distance
- Changing Graphics to Fast
- Changing Clouds to Fast or turning them off
- Deactivating Smooth Lighting
- If you're in fullscreen, lower the fullscreen resolution
- Deactivate Entity Shadows and reduce Entity Distance
- Reduce particles to Decreased or Minimal
- Deactivating Vsync and/or setting Max Framerate to a higher number or setting it to unlimited
- Turning off Biome Blend
- Lowering Anti-Aliasing in Bedrock Edition
Lowering your FOV
In Minecraft, the field of view (FOV) determines how much of the game world you can see on your screen. By lowering this setting, you'll see less of the world around you, but that means the game has fewer blocks and entities to render until you change your perspective and look in their direction. It's a small recommendation compared to most changes, but it can still have an impact.
Use performance/optimization mods
While Minecraft performance and optimization mods are harder to come by on Bedrock Edition, Java Edition players are encouraged to install them to provide impressive FPS boosts, even if your hardware isn't top of the line.
While many different mods are capable of providing FPS increases, the following should be high on your priority list if you're hoping to install optimization mods:
- Sodium
- EntityCulling
- FerriteCore
- ImmediatelyFast
- Nvidium (with an NVIDIA graphics card)
- Indium
- ModernFix
Closing down background programs
While this doesn't necessarily always apply to platforms like consoles, if you're playing on a computer and have a bunch of background programs or processes open, it's best to close them down. Even simple programs and processes can siphon off your processor and graphics card. For this reason, closing them down can result in FPS boosts within the game.
This method certainly varies depending on your hardware configuration and such, but it might be worth a try in some situations.
Upgrade your hardware
This doesn't necessarily apply to consoles or mobile devices (though getting a more modern console/mobile device isn't out of the question), but if you're out of options and your computer still isn't at the desired FPS while playing Minecraft, it may be time to upgrade your hardware. Usually, a graphics card upgrade will do the trick, but you shouldn't rule out adding additional RAM too, if possible.
This method is substantially more technical and can go wrong if you're not familiar with upgrading computer platforms. However, it's something to consider if every other option has fallen short.