How to get the Frost Scythe in Minecraft Dungeons

A unique variant of Soul Scythe, the Frost Scythe is a melee weapon in Minecraft Dungeons that sports considerable range when used.

Although it isn't a perfect weapon, and is outclassed by more than a few unique weapons, the Frost Scythe can still be a powerful part of a hero's arsenal in Minecraft Dungeons.

The biggest upside to the Frost Scythe is its wide attack range, making it capable of hitting several enemies in one swing. When clearing out crowds of hostile mobs, having a melee weapon like the Frost Scythe can cut down many enemies at once and clear the way forward.

Minecraft Dungeons: Obtaining the Frost Scythe

The Frost Scythe equipped to a hero's build in the character screen (Image via Mojang)

Like just about any item in Minecraft Dungeons, acquiring the Frost Scythe requires a little bit of luck from the game's RNG (random number generator), which is responsible for loot drops.

However, it is important for heroes to note that the Frost Scythe can only drop in certain levels. Otherwise, players will need to consult the Luxury, Mystery, or Piglin merchants at their camp and hope that their rotating inventories include the frigid weapon.

The Frost Scythe can drop in the following levels if players are hunting for it instead of purchasing it from a merchant:

Pumpkin Pastures (Adventure difficulty)

Arch Haven (Adventure difficulty)

??? (Adventure difficulty)

Frosted Fjord (Adventure difficulty)

Abyssal Monument (Adventure difficulty)

In addition to appearing in the listed levels and as part of a merchant's inventory, the Frost Scythe can also drop within Ancient Hunts in Minecraft Dungeons.

The mob, known as the First Enchanter, an ancient variant of the standard enchanter mob, can also drop the unique item when defeated. This is subject to RNG like any other item drop, but it provides heroes one more opportunity to snag the weapon for themselves.

Like Minecraft Dungeons' Soul Scythe, the Frost Scythe sports solid stopping power and a wide attack range capable of striking multiple foes. In addition to this, the scythe is capable of slowing targets for three seconds due to its Freezing enchantment. It also provides a +1 to Soul Gathering, which is a mechanic commonly shared by scythe weapons.

Though it may not have the pure damage of some weapons, the Frost Scythe is a great weapon for clearing out multiple mobs at a time while also slowing them and keeping them from pursuing for a few seconds.

