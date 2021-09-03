How to get goat horns in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Goats are one of Minecraft's newest animal mobs and they come with some interesting quirks such as a large jump height and giving players the ability to harvest their horns.

Found at home in mountain biomes, goats are naturally passive to the player. However, goats do possess the ability to ram nearby mobs and players if certain conditions are met.

Every 30 seconds to five minutes, a goat that sees a mob that isn't a fellow goat or a ghast can charge them from up to 16 blocks away. This also applies to players who haven't moved in some time and are not actively looking at the goat. However, goats will not ram players at all on Peaceful difficulty.

Minecraft: Getting goat horns from ramming

When goats hit a solid block whilst ramming, they can drop their horns for players (Image via Mojang).

In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, if players have their experimental gameplay toggle set to "on", goats can drop their horns after colliding into a solid block during a charge. Up to two horns can be dropped per goat. Currently, this is the only way in standard Minecraft Survival Mode to acquire goat horns, as goats don't drop them on death.

There have been many tactics to earn goat horns by interrupting a goat's charge, but one of the simplest ones involves a tree.

How the trick works:

After finding a group of goats, Minecraft players can simply relocate to a nearby tree or plant a sapling nearby and use bone meal to speed its growth to full size. The more goats that are in an area, the more likely one will decide to ram a player during a random timeframe.

Once one of the goats in the group initiates a charge, allow it to move quickly towards you before running behind the tree. If done correctly, the goat should redirect its direction and hit the tree blocks instead, dropping its horns in the process.

Players need to be careful!

The trick can take a little practice, and it is advised for players to have several blocks' worth of space around them, as goat rams can potentially send players and mobs falling to their death from the knockback.

For players feeling particularly safety conscious, shields can be used to provide additional knockback protection from a goat ram. It won't completely nullify the impact, but it should be reduced. Shields are helpful as a protective measure while Minecraft players are learning how to bait goat rams.

